Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam for Professional Video Conferencing and Streaming

The Razer Kiyo Pro features an advanced Type 1/2.8 CMOS sensor with STARVIS technology. STARVIS is a back-illuminated pixel technology to create high-quality images from visible and near infrared light regions. The technology detects background lighting and adjusts accordingly for optimized visual clarity.The Razer Kiyo Pro is capable of uncompressed full HD 1080p 60FPS with superb image detail and fidelity.The Kiyo Pro also has an HDR 30FPS mode which ramped up the dynamic range, correcting underexposed and overexposed areas on the fly, adjust colours, lighting, and shadows to deliver better details.The Kiyo Pro has three fields of view including 103, 90, and 80. This enables users to capture entire setups and surroundings for professional video conferencing and streaming.The Razer Kiyo Pro webcam mount can be tilted to the perfect angle as it sits snugly on your monitor or table, but can also be detached if you prefer the webcam to be on a tripod setup.To improve the image quality, durability, and longevity of the Razer Kiyo Pro, its lens is designed with damage- and scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3.The Razer Kiyo Pro is backed with a 1-year warranty, now available at Razer.com for US$199.99 MSRP.