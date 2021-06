Razer Launched New AMD-Powered Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop

The new Razer Blade 14 is Razer’s most powerful 14” gaming laptop having equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX , the first AMD-powered Razer Blade laptop. The new Razer Blade 14 features the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs, up to a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics.Being powered by the most advanced and powerful CPUs and GPUs to date, the Razer Blade 14 uses advanced Vapour Chamber Cooling technology to deliver quiet and efficient cooling while keeping the laptop thin.The new Razer Blade 14 is 30% smaller in volume than average 15” gaming laptops. Using a forged CNC aluminium with an anodized finish, the new Blade 14 is 16.8mm thin while offering up to 12 hours of battery life.The new Razer Blade 14 packs a 14” display with thin bezels and wide colour space of 100% DCI-P3 on the QHD and 100% sRGB on the FHD model. Every display is individually calibrated for quality and true colour accuracy. The base model packs an FHD 144Hz display, the rest with a QHD 165Hz display.The new Razer Blade 14 is packed with 2x UBC-C ports, 2x USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6, a Windows IR Camera, and TPM 2.0 Security.The new Razer Blade 14 starts at US$1799 for the base model (RTX 3060), the RTX 3070 model at US$2199, and the top-end RTX 3080 model at US$2799. Now available at Razer.com