Razer Launched New AMD-Powered Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop
Razer launches its latest Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop at the RazerStore Live E3 Edition virtual expo. The new Razer Blade 14 is deemed the most powerful and smallest 14 gaming laptop, equipped with an unlocked AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core, 16-thread processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics in a thin 0.66 (16.8mm) thin laptop. The new Razer Blade 14 boasts a maximum graphics power of up to 100W to deliver superior performance over most competitor gaming laptops. It also features a Microsoft Precision Glass Touchpad and Razer Chrome RGB-powered backlit keyboard. For immersive audio, the laptop is armed with THX Spatial Audio with advanced 7.1 surround sound.
Ultra-Powerful
The new Razer Blade 14 is Razers most powerful 14 gaming laptop having equipped with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, the first AMD-powered Razer Blade laptop. The new Razer Blade 14 features the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs, up to a GeForce RTX 3080 graphics.
Vapour Chamber Cooling
Being powered by the most advanced and powerful CPUs and GPUs to date, the Razer Blade 14 uses advanced Vapour Chamber Cooling technology to deliver quiet and efficient cooling while keeping the laptop thin.
Ultra-Thin
The new Razer Blade 14 is 30% smaller in volume than average 15 gaming laptops. Using a forged CNC aluminium with an anodized finish, the new Blade 14 is 16.8mm thin while offering up to 12 hours of battery life.
Ultra-Fast
The new Razer Blade 14 packs a 14 display with thin bezels and wide colour space of 100% DCI-P3 on the QHD and 100% sRGB on the FHD model. Every display is individually calibrated for quality and true colour accuracy. The base model packs an FHD 144Hz display, the rest with a QHD 165Hz display.
Ultra-Connectivity
The new Razer Blade 14 is packed with 2x UBC-C ports, 2x USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6, a Windows IR Camera, and TPM 2.0 Security.
Pricing
The new Razer Blade 14 starts at US$1799 for the base model (RTX 3060), the RTX 3070 model at US$2199, and the top-end RTX 3080 model at US$2799. Now available at Razer.com.
