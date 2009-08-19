Razer Launches BlackWidow V3 and BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless Keyboards

Razer announces the new BlackWidow V3 and BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless, now updated with new features and components including the improved Razer Mechanical Switches, Doubleshot ABS keycaps, and brighter Razer Chroma RGB lighting. The Razer BlackWidow V3 sports dedicated media keys with a digital roller and an ergonomic wrist rest. The Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless is a compact mechanical keyboard with Razer Chroma RGB. Both keyboards are available in Razer Green and Razer Yellow mechanical switches.
The Razer BlackWidow V3 and BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboards uses an aluminium top frame to complement the tough DoubleShot ABS keycaps for superb durability and stability that can withstand intense gaming sessions. The Razer BlackWidow V3 features transparent switch housing to deliver brighter RGB lighting. The BlackWidow V3 is also available in the Razer Quartz edition.
Razer BlackWidow V3
Razer Mechanical Switches designed for gaming
80 million keystroke lifespan
Razer Chroma RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million colour options
Doubleshot ABS Keycaps
Ergonomic wrist rest
Multi-function digital roller
Dedicated media key
Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage up to 5 profiles
Razer Synapse 3 enabled
Cable routing options
N-key roll-over
Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording
Gaming mode option
1000 Hz Ultrapolling
Aluminium construction
Available in Black and Quartz Edition
Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless Keyboard
Razer Mechanical Switches designed for gaming
80 million keystroke lifespan
Razer Chroma RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million colour options
Doubleshot ABS Keycaps
Razer Synapse 3 enabled
Cable routing options
N-key roll-over
Fully programmable keys with on-the-fly macro recording
Gaming mode option
1000 Hz Ultrapolling
Aluminium construction
Pricing and Availability
The Razer BlackWidow V3 and BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboards are now available at Razer.com and selected partner resellers. See the manufacturers suggested retail prices below.
Razer BlackWidow V3: $139.99 USD / 149.99 MSRP
Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless: 99.99 USD / 109.99 MSRP
Source: Razer