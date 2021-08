Razer Launches New Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds

The new Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds are a true evolution. Razer Chroma RGB lighting, feed-forward ANC with dual environmental noise canceling (ENC) microphones, and in-ear silicone tips have been added while maintaining Razer’s ultra-low latency gaming mode (60ms). The new Hammerhead True Wireless also delivers up to 32.5 hours of battery life to complement gamers’ on-the-go lifestyle. To further enhance the audio experience, Hammerhead True Wireless headphones seamlessly connect to the Razer Audio app (available on Google PlayStore Apple App Store ), allowing for unique sound profile customization for your music and gaming on any Bluetooth enabled device.The new Razer Hammerhead True Wireless (2021) is now available at Razer.com and partner resellers for $129.99/£129.99.