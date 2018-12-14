Razer Launches New Hammerhead True Wireless Earbuds

Razer today announced the launch of the second generation of Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds, adding Razer Chroma RGB lighting and active noise cancellation (ANC) for near limitless customization and uncompromising audio.
The new Razer Hammerhead True Wireless earbuds are a true evolution. Razer Chroma RGB lighting, feed-forward ANC with dual environmental noise canceling (ENC) microphones, and in-ear silicone tips have been added while maintaining Razers ultra-low latency gaming mode (60ms). The new Hammerhead True Wireless also delivers up to 32.5 hours of battery life to complement gamers on-the-go lifestyle. To further enhance the audio experience, Hammerhead True Wireless headphones seamlessly connect to the Razer Audio app (available on Google PlayStore & Apple App Store), allowing for unique sound profile customization for your music and gaming on any Bluetooth enabled device.
Razer Hammerhead True Wireless Comparison (2019 vs 2021)
Pricing and Availability
The new Razer Hammerhead True Wireless (2021) is now available at Razer.com and partner resellers for $129.99/£129.99.