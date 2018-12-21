Razer Launches New PC Components at RazerCon 2021

Razer launches top-of-the-line gaming PC components at the RazerCon 2021 virtual expo featuring the Razer Kunai high-performance fans, Razer Hanbo all-in-one liquid cooler, Razer Katana power supply, and Razer PWM Fan Controller. The new products are engineered for enthusiasts to build high-performance gaming PCs. The new components will include cutting-edge hydraulic case fans, all-in-one liquid coolers, a variety of industry-leading platinum-rated power supplies and controllers for maximum performance and customization. The new Razer Kunai, Razer Hanbo, and Razer Katana all feature RGB lighting powered by Razer Chroma.
Razer Kunai Fans
The Razer Kunai are high-performance PC case fans available with the industrys latest hydraulic bearing technology. These cutting-edge fans are designed for maximum airflow performance and are optimized to efficiently cool the PC while offering quieter acoustics. Available in 120-millimeter and 140-millimeter sizes, the fans feature LEDs with a large array of aRGB lighting capabilities to fit the form and style of any gaming PC.
Razer Hanbo AIO CPU Cooler
The Razer Hanbo are All-In-One (AIO) liquid coolers available in an addressable RGB pump cap. Born from a technology partnership between Razer and Asetek, the cutting-edge computing cooling solutions provide a maximum thermal cooling performance of CPUs and are available in 240-millimeter and 360-millimeter radiator sizes. With an optimized pump intake design for silent operation and improved reliability, the liquid cooler delivers reliable gaming performance while including customizable and addressable RGB lighting. Moving forward, Razer and Asetek will continue to collaborate on all-new AIO cooling technology.
Razer Katana Power Supply
The Razer Katana are Platinum-rated ATX power supplies that deliver the power needed with the performance, reliability, and CPU/GPU support gamers desire. These fully modular power supplies feature premium electrical components for ultra-efficient power delivery, capable of providing clean and consistent power for gaming PCs. Available in a variety of wattages from 750 to 1,200 watts in a Platinum rating, and an exclusive 1,600-watt Titanium rated power supply, the full line includes a zero RPM aRGB fan and full Razer Chroma compatibility.
Razer PWM Fan Controller
Razer will also launch a new Pulse Width Modulator (PWM) Fan Controller designed to support up to eight Razer Kunai fans. The Razer PWM Fan Controller integrates with Razer Synapse software for customizable fan curve control to help improve the airflow and thermal performance of any gaming PC.
Pricing and Availability
Razer will begin shipping the new component product lines in the United States this month, with a rollout to the rest of the world beginning later this year.
Razer Kunai: Starting at $44.99 USD/49.99 MSRP, available this October 21, 2021
Razer PWM PC Fan Controller: $49.99 USD/54.99 MSRP, available this October 21, 2021
Razer Hanbo: TBA, coming this November
Razer Katana: TBA, coming next year