Razer Presents DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2 Gaming Mice

Razer presents new versions of two iconic Razer gaming mice with a suite of industry-leading advanced mouse technologies the Razer DeathAdder V2 and Basilisk V2. Since the launch of the Razer DeathAdder, there has been over 30 variations of the iconic mice and over 10 million units shipped worldwide. The Razer DeathAdder is a favourite amongst gamers and professional athletes with its signature design and ergonomics. The new Razer DeathAdder V2 now features Razers Focus+ Optical Sensor, Razer Optical Switches, and Razer Speedflex Cable. On the other hand, the Razer Basilisk V2 retains the customizable features that include 11 programmable buttons including the multi-function paddle and the adjustable scroll wheel resistance making it the perfect gaming mouse for gamers with specific preferences.
Razer DeathAdder V2
The Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse holds true to its unique ergonomic shape that works perfectly for both palm grip and claw grip users. The DeathAdder V2s ergonomics offers greater comfort and reduced stress on the hands as it eliminates unnecessary finger drag points. The DeathAdder V2 comes with an improved sweat-resistant coating and rubberized side grips for better control. The DeathAdder V2 also features a lightweight design at 82 grams.
The Razer DeathAdder V2 is now faster than ever being equipped with the Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor and Razer Optical Switches offering superb precision and swift actuation. The Razer Optical Switches are also durable, built to last for 70 million clicks. The DeathAdder V2s 8 programmable buttons are fully customizable using Razer Synapse 3 which can be stored on the mouses on-board memory, storing up to 5 profiles. The DeathAdder V2 also comes with RGB lighting powered by Razer Chroma.
Razer DeathAdder V2 Features
- True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor
- Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration / industry best 99.6% resolution accuracy
- Razer Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70 million clicks
- Improved ergonomic design with ultra-durable rubber side grips
- Large 100% PTFE mouse feet (0.8mm thick).
- Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel
- On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 400/800/1600/2400/3200)
- Hybrid Cloud storage and on-board memory (4+1 profiles)
- Razer Chroma RGB lighting with true 16.8 million customizable color options
- Eight independently programmable HypeResponse buttons
- Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization
- Razer Synapse 3 enabled
- 1 m / 7 ft Speedflex cable
- Approximate size: 127.0 mm / 5 in (Length) x 61.7 mm / 2.43 in (Grip Width) x 42.7 mm / 1.68 in - (Height)
- Approximate weight: 82 g / 2.9 oz (Excluding cable)
- Compatible with Xbox One for basic input
The Razer DeathAdder V2 gaming mouse are now available at Razer.com and authorized retailers for $69.99 USD / 79.99 MSRP.
Razer Basilisk V2
The Razer Basilisk V2 gaming mouse retains all is signature features but now comes with the latest mouse technologies like the DeathAdder V2. The Basilisk V2 now comes with the Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor and Razer Optical Switches. The Basilisk V2 now comes with 11 programmable buttons offering greater customization and flexibility for gamers. It also comes with Hypershift technology allowing users to double the customizable controls. Unique to the Basilisk V2 is its customizable scroll wheel resistance for users to tweak its level of tactility for gaming advantage. The Basilisk V2 is equipped with 100% PTFE mouse feet for a smoother glide on any surface along with the same Razer Speedflex Cable as the DeathAdder V2 for smooth and snag-free movements.
Razer Basilisk V2 Features
- True 20,000 DPI Focus+ optical sensor with 99.6% resolution accuracy
- Up to 650 inches per second (IPS) / 50 G acceleration
- Advanced Lift-off/Landing distance customization
- Eleven independently programmable buttons
- Replaceable multi-function paddle
- Razer Optical Mouse Switches rated for 70M clicks
- Ergonomic right-handed design with textured side-grips.
- Gaming-grade tactile scroll wheel with infinitely customizable resistance
- On-The-Fly Sensitivity Adjustment (Default stages: 800/1800/4000/9000/20000)
- Hybrid On-board and Cloud Storage (4+1 profiles)
- Razer Synapse 3 enabled
- 1 m / 7 ft Speedflex cable
- Approximate size: 130mm / 5.11 in (Length) x 60mm / 2.36 in (Grip Width) x 42mm / 1.65 in (Height)
- Approximate weight: 92 g / 3.3 oz (Excluding cable)
The Razer Basilisk V2 gaming mouse is now available at Razer.com and authorized retailers for $79.99 USD / 89.99 MSRP.