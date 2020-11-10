Razer Presents New DeathStalker V2 Ultra-Slim Series Gaming Keyboards

Razer today announced the return of the acclaimed DeathStalker keyboard in the form of the new DeathStalker V2 Pro, DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless, and DeathStalker V2, featuring both linear and clicky variants of the Razer Low-profile Optical Switches. Adding to the premium experience is a slim-line aluminum top plate for superb durability and laser-etched keycaps with an ultra-durable coating for even greater longevity.
All-New Razer Low-Profile Optical SwitchesFeatured in every member of the Razer DeathStalker V2 line, the new Razer Low-Profile Optical Switches bring lightspeed switch actuation to low-profile keyboards, using an infra-red beam of light to register keypresses. This means theres zero debounce delay on each key press, giving a faster, more responsive keyboard for gaming and a cleaner, crisper feel for typing.
The Low-Profile Optical Switches are available in two variants, Linear and Clicky. The Linear Low-Profile Optical Switch has an actuation point of just 1.2mm with 2.8mm of total travel and an actuation force of just 45 grams. The Clicky variant actuation point is 1.5mm, with tactile feedback at the same point, and a full travel of 2.8mm from 50 grams of actuation force. With fewer physical contact points, reducing overall wear and tear, the Razer Low-Profile Optical Switches have been tested to an industry-leading 70 million presses, out-performing competitor switches by as much as 40%.
Both switch types are perfect for the low-profile ergonomics of the DeathStalker V2 range, with their slim design allowing the keys to sit lower on the keyboard baseplate for a more natural hand and wrist position. As a result, gamers will experience minimal wrist fatigue even with long hours of usage, without a wrist rest. Topping off the Low-Profile Optical Switches are laser-etched keycaps with an ultra-durable coating for the ultimate resistance to fading or scratching. The ultra-durable coating makes the keycaps outlast even the likes of Doubleshot PBT. Durability is further enhanced with a 5052 aluminum alloy top-plate.
Performance Meets VersatilityThe Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro and Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless both feature Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, Razer's proprietary high-speed wireless technology, one of the fastest and most reliable wireless gaming technologies currently. Using a combination of optimized data protocols, an ultra-fast radio frequency and Adaptive Frequency Technology (which scans available frequencies to use channels clear from interference), Razer HyperSpeed Wireless delivers a fast, stable and reliable wireless connection, on par with traditional wired connections. Featuring multi-device pairing, gamers can connect both DeathStalker V2 Pro and a compatible Razer mouse to just one single HyperSpeed Wireless dongle for greater freedom and convenience, while still keeping latency to a minimum.
In addition to this, the DeathStalker V2 Pro and DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless also feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, giving users the flexibility to connect to up to 3 devices at once, without the need for re-pairing between devices, switching between devices with the press of a single button. With a battery life of 40 hours of continuous usage for the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro, and 50 hours for the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless, both are supplied with a detachable Type C cable for charging or use while charging, so even the longest gaming marathons dont have to be paused due to lack of power.
A DeathStalker For EveryoneThe Razer DeathStalker V2 range offers a keyboard for every user. The DeathStalker V2 Pro brings a fully featured wireless keyboard to users wanting a cable-free set-up. For those looking for a clutter-free, minimalist set-up or with limited desktop space, the DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless delivers the same wireless functionality, speed, and responsiveness as the full-sized DeathStalker V2 Pro. Even on the tenkeyless version, the media button and roller are retained for convenience. The DeathStalker V2 gives users the same functionality and speed as the DeathStalker V2 Pro, but eschews wireless connectivity in favor of a detachable Type-C cable connection.
In addition to this, all Razer DeathStalker V2 keyboards are fully compatible with Razer Synapse 3 for up to 16.8 million colors customization through Razer Chroma RGB and come with hybrid onboard memory for storing user settings when using the keyboard away from home.
RAZER DEATHSTALKER V2 PRO
Razer Low-profile Optical Switches
70-million keystroke lifespan
Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology
Razer HyperSpeed Multi-device Support
Connect via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth, or Type C
Multi-functional media button and media roller
Ultra-durable coated ABS keycaps
Razer Chroma RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options
40-hour Battery Life
Razer Synapse enabled
Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage up to 5 profiles
Fully programmable key with on-the-fly- macro recording
N-key roll over
Gaming mode option
Detachable braided fiber Type C cable
5052 Aluminum Alloy Top Case
RAZER DEATHSTALKER V2 PRO TENKEYLESS
Razer Low-profile Optical Switches
70-million keystroke lifespan
Razer HyperSpeed Wireless Technology
Razer HyperSpeed Multi-device Support
Connect via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth, or Type C
Multi-functional media button and media roller
Ultra-durable coated ABS keycaps
Razer Chroma RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options
50-hour Battery Life
Razer Synapse enabled
Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage up to 5 profiles
Fully programmable key with on-the-fly- macro recording
N-key roll over
Gaming mode option
Detachable braided fiber Type C cable
5052 Aluminum Alloy Top Case
RAZER DEATHSTALKER V2
Razer Low-profile Optical Switches
70-million keystroke lifespan
Multi-functional media button and media roller
Ultra-durable coated ABS keycaps
Razer Chroma RGB customizable backlighting with 16.8 million color options
Razer Synapse enabled
Hybrid On-Board Memory and Cloud Storage up to 5 profiles
Fully programmable key with on-the-fly- macro recording
N-key roll over
Gaming mode option
Detachable braided fiber Type C cable
5052 Aluminum Alloy Top Case
Pricing and Availability
Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro
$249.99 USD / 249.99 MSRP
Razer.com & Authorized resellers July 26, 2022
Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro Tenkeyless
$219.99 USD / 219.99 MSRP
Razer.com & Authorized resellers Q3, 2022
Razer DeathStalker V2
$199.99 USD / 199.99 MSRP
Razer.com & Authorized resellers Q3, 2022
For more information, please visit Razer.com.