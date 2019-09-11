Razer Presents Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Wireless Mouse

Razer introduces the Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Wireless Mouse with Charging Dock, now available for pre-order. The mouse comes in vibrant yellow colour with the Razer logo and Cyberpunk logo on its top shell. The Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition is a Razer Store exclusive like the mercury edition of the Viper Ultimate. It is an ambidextrous mouse that features the Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology thats faster the most wireless technologies available today. The Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition comes equipped with the Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor and Razer Optical Mouse Switches.
The Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition features the same hardware as the standard version. It has a lightweight design that weighs only 74 grams including batteries that offer up to 70 hours of battery life. It has an on-board memory that can save up to 5 profiles. The Viper Ultimate also has 8 programmable buttons, configurable via Razer Synapse 3, and comes with Razer Razer Chroma. The mouse uses 100% PTFE mouse feet for slick mouse movements.
Razer HyperSpeed Wireless25% faster than any other wireless technology available, you wont even realize that youre gaming with a wireless mouse due to its high-speed transmission, lowest click latency, and seamless frequency switching in the noisiest, data-saturated environments.
Razer Focus+ Optical SensorRazers improved sensor has an industry-leading 20,000 DPI with 99.6% resolution accuracy, ensuring that even the finest movement from this wireless mouse is tracked with consistency. Equipped with intelligent functions, the sensor becomes even more accurate, allowing for an acute level of precision for game-winning headshots.
Razer Optical Mouse SwitchThe Razer Optical Mouse Switch uses an infrared light beam to register every click, the switches in this wireless mouse actuate with an industry-leading response time of 0.2 milliseconds.
Pricing and Availability
The Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition wireless gaming mouse is now available for pre-order for US$159.99, exclusively at the Razer.com. Ships on November 22, 2020.