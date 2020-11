Razer Presents Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition Wireless Mouse

Razer HyperSpeed Wireless

Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor

Razer Optical Mouse Switch

25% faster than any other wireless technology available, you won’t even realize that you’re gaming with a wireless mouse due to its high-speed transmission, lowest click latency, and seamless frequency switching in the noisiest, data-saturated environments.Razer’s improved sensor has an industry-leading 20,000 DPI with 99.6% resolution accuracy, ensuring that even the finest movement from this wireless mouse is tracked with consistency. Equipped with intelligent functions, the sensor becomes even more accurate, allowing for an acute level of precision for game-winning headshots.The Razer Optical Mouse Switch uses an infrared light beam to register every click, the switches in this wireless mouse actuate with an industry-leading response time of 0.2 milliseconds.The Razer Viper Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Edition wireless gaming mouse is now available for pre-order for US$159.99, exclusively at the Razer.com . Ships on November 22, 2020.