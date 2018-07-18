Razer Reintroduces Naga Left-Handed Edition Gaming Mouse

Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition Tech Specs

Form Factor: Left-Handed

Connectivity: Wired  Speedflex Cable

RGB Lighting: Razer Chroma RGB

Sensor: Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor

Max Sensitivity: 20000 DPI

Max Speed: 650 IPS

Max Acceleration: 50G

Programmable Buttons: 20

Switch Type: Razer Mechanical

Switch Lifecycle: 50 million clicks

On-board Memory Profiles: 5

Dimensions: 119 mm / 4.69 in (Length) x 73 mm / 2.8 in (Grip Width) x 43 mm / 1.69 in (Height)

Weight: 109 grams

Warranty: 2 Years

The Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition Gaming Mouse is now available at Razer.com and partner resellers for US$99.99 MSRP.