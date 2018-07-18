Razer Reintroduces Naga Left-Handed Edition Gaming Mouse

Razer first introduces the Naga Left-Handed Edition gaming mouse back in July 2013 which features a total of 19 programmable buttons and is also available in a right-handed version. The Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition was discontinued due to an alleged lack of demand. Today, Razer is bringing back the gaming mouse given the feedback and support from the gaming community.



The new and improved Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition now sports Razers latest technologies and state-of-the-art components including the Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor which has an industry-leading 20,000 DPI with 99.6% resolution accuracy. It now has 19+1 programmable buttons. The gaming mouse also features the advanced Razer Hypershift which doubles inputs with a secondary button profile that can be toggled at a single press. The new Naga is also equipped with Razer Mechanical Switches and the Razer SpeedFlex Cable. Lastly, the Naga comes with RGB lighting powered by Razer Chroma.



Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition Tech Specs
Form Factor: Left-Handed
Connectivity: Wired  Speedflex Cable
RGB Lighting: Razer Chroma RGB
Sensor: Razer Focus+ Optical Sensor
Max Sensitivity: 20000 DPI
Max Speed: 650 IPS
Max Acceleration: 50G
Programmable Buttons: 20
Switch Type: Razer Mechanical
Switch Lifecycle: 50 million clicks
On-board Memory Profiles: 5
Dimensions: 119 mm / 4.69 in (Length) x 73 mm / 2.8 in (Grip Width) x 43 mm / 1.69 in (Height)
Weight: 109 grams
Warranty: 2 Years


Pricing and Availability
The Razer Naga Left-Handed Edition Gaming Mouse is now available at Razer.com and partner resellers for US$99.99 MSRP.

