Razer Releases THX Spatial Audio App for Windows 10

Razer announces the release of the Razer THX Spatial Audio app featuring advanced 7.1 surround sound and other audio enhancements and customizations for Windows 10. The Razer THX Spatial Audio app will work on all headphones and earbuds using either the standard 3.5mm audio ports, Bluetooth, or USB connectivity.
The Razer THX Spatial Audio app delivers the most authentic positional audio experiences which offer different advantages in certain game genres like first-player shooter games. The apps rendering engine is capable of delivering a wider, positionally accurate soundscape from just two channels. Furthermore, the Razer THX Spatial Audio App has numerous features including a host of customization options including surround sound calibration, equalizer customization, and application mixer.
Razer THX Spatial Audio app for Windows 10 is designed to work will all types of headphones and earbuds regardless of brand and connectivity offering maximum compatibility. Users can opt for different sound output options including stereo, 5.1, and 7.1 virtual surround sound.
Together with THX, we have developed an immersive audio solution that addresses the core gamers needs dynamic and accurate positional audio, said Alvin Cheung, senior vice president of Razers peripherals business unit. Weve achieved this by drawing on THXs cinematic audio expertise, then adding a wide range of customization tools, to fine-tune and personalize the listeners soundscape.
THX is pleased to work with Razer to offer our THX Spatial Audio technology to enhance the gaming experience, said Jason Fiber, senior vice president and general manager of THX Ltd. mobile technologies. It also provides for more true-to-life sound when enjoying music and movies.
Pricing and Availability
The Razer THX Spatial Audio application is now available for $19.99 USD / 24.99 for standard purchase, $9.99 USD / 12.49 on upgrade from 7.1 Surround. Purchase and download the Razer THX Spatial Audio app for Windows 10 at https://www.razer.com/thx-spatial-audio
Source: Razer