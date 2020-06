Razer Releases THX Spatial Audio App for Windows 10

“THX is pleased to work with Razer to offer our THX Spatial Audio technology to enhance the gaming experience,” said Jason Fiber, senior vice president and general manager of THX Ltd. mobile technologies. “It also provides for more true-to-life sound when enjoying music and movies.” “Together with THX, we have developed an immersive audio solution that addresses the core gamers’ needs – dynamic and accurate positional audio,” said Alvin Cheung, senior vice president of Razer’s peripherals business unit. “We’ve achieved this by drawing on THX ’s cinematic audio expertise, then adding a wide range of customization tools, to fine-tune and personalize the listener’s soundscape.”“THX is pleased to work with Razer to offer our THX Spatial Audio technology to enhance the gaming experience,” said Jason Fiber, senior vice president and general manager of THX Ltd. mobile technologies. “It also provides for more true-to-life sound when enjoying music and movies.”

Razer THX Spatial Audio app for Windows 10 is designed to work will all types of headphones and earbuds regardless of brand and connectivity offering maximum compatibility. Users can opt for different sound output options including stereo, 5.1, and 7.1 virtual surround sound.The Razer THX Spatial Audio application is now available for $19.99 USD / 24.99€ for standard purchase, $9.99 USD / 12.49€ on upgrade from 7.1 Surround. Purchase and download the Razer THX Spatial Audio app for Windows 10 at https://www.razer.com/thx-spatial-audio