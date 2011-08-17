Razer Unveils BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless Hyperspeed Keyboard

Razer announced the launch of the Razer BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed, the latest addition to its custom gaming keyboard lineup. This new release brings enthusiast-level features to the gamer-favourite tenkeyless form factor, offering unrivalled wireless performance and personalisation options.



Key Features
 Razer HyperSpeed Wireless & Bluetooth with multi-device support
 Hot-swappable switches, pre-loaded with Razer Orange Tactile Gen-3
 Optimised acoustics with dampening foam, steel plate, and lubed stabilisers
 Compact tenkeyless design for more desk space
 Multi-function roller & 3 remappable media buttons
 Per-key Razer Chroma RGB lighting with game integration
 Up to 980 hours of battery life with Power Saving Mode
 Battery status indicator via lighted number row
 Durable aluminium top case with Doubleshot ABS keycaps
 Supports screw-in stabilisers, N-key rollover, and anti-ghosting
 Includes 2-in-1 switch & keycap puller

Designed for Customisation and Control
The BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed is designed for gamers who value performance and customisation. It features hot-swappable Razer Orange Tactile Mechanical Switches Gen-3 (compatible with 3-pin and 5-pin switches), dual-layer dampening foam, factory-lubed stabilisers, a steel top plate, and pre-applied PCB tape for a smoother, quieter typing experience.

It also includes a multi-function roller and three customizable media buttons for quick access to playback, volume, and battery status, all remappable through Razer Synapse to suit individual gaming preferences.

Wireless Freedom and Immersive Lighting
Powered by Razer HyperSpeed Wireless, the BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed offers low-latency, pro-grade performance and supports Bluetooth pairing with up to three devices. Multi-device support lets users connect both the keyboard and a compatible Razer mouse to one dongle, reducing clutter.

With Razer Chroma RGB, users get vibrant per-key lighting synced with 300+ games and apps, customizable via Chroma Studio. The white steel plate enhances light diffusion, while Power Saving Mode delivers up to 980 hours of battery life. A dedicated button lets users check battery status at a glance. Compact, wireless, and fully customizable, this keyboard is built for todays performance-driven gamers.

Pricing and Availability
The Razer BlackWidow V4 Tenkeyless HyperSpeed keyboard is available at Razer.com starting from US$179.99.



