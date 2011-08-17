Razer Unveils Razer Stream Controller for Streaming and Content Creation

Razer unveils the Razer Stream Controller an all-in-one controller for streaming and content creation. The Razer Stream Controller features 12 Haptic Switchblade Keys, 6 Tactile Analog Dials, and 8 Programmable Buttons offering more control options compared to popular stream controllers that only have programmable buttons.
The Razer Stream Controller allows users to conveniently control the levels of your audio, media, and other channels to create the perfect audio mix even while youre streaming. Manage it all at-a-glance using the controllers dynamic LCD touchscreen.
Compatible with Leading Streaming Software
Get set up instantly with ready-made profiles for streaming, content creation, productivity, and more. Download plugins for essential tools such as Twitch, OBS Studio, Spotify, Razer Key Light Chroma Plugin, Voicemod, and more.
Loupedeck Software
Razer collaborated with Loupedeck Software for the Razer Steam Controllers customization and setup software. The Loupedeck marketplace provides access to plugins, profiles, and icon packs that best suit your needs.
Razer Stream Controller Tech Specs
- System requirements: macOS X 10.14 (and later), Windows 10 systems, Loupedeck software
- Size: 151 x 101.5 x 30.2mm.
- Weight: 210g (Stream Controller only), Angle Stand is 216g (Including Detachable stand)
- Interface: 12 LCD Touch Buttons, 2 Side LCD Screen, 6 Multi-Function Dials, 8 Multi-Function Buttons
- Connectivity: 2 meter USB-A to USB-C cable
- Inside the box/Package Contents: Razer Stream Controller, 2 meter USB-A to USB-C cable, Detachable Stand
Pricing and Availability
The Razer Stream Controller will be sold for US$269.99 MSRP on Razer.com. Release date unannounced.