Razer Unveils Razer Stream Controller for Streaming and Content Creation

Get set up instantly with ready-made profiles for streaming, content creation, productivity, and more. Download plugins for essential tools such as Twitch, OBS Studio, Spotify, Razer Key Light Chroma Plugin, Voicemod, and more.Razer collaborated with Loupedeck Software for the Razer Steam Controller’s customization and setup software. The Loupedeck marketplace provides access to plugins, profiles, and icon packs that best suit your needs.- System requirements: macOS X 10.14 (and later), Windows 10 systems, Loupedeck software- Size: 151 x 101.5 x 30.2mm.- Weight: 210g (Stream Controller only), Angle Stand is 216g (Including Detachable stand)- Interface: 12 LCD Touch Buttons, 2 Side LCD Screen, 6 Multi-Function Dials, 8 Multi-Function Buttons- Connectivity: 2 meter USB-A to USB-C cable- Inside the box/Package Contents: Razer Stream Controller, 2 meter USB-A to USB-C cable, Detachable StandThe Razer Stream Controller will be sold for US$269.99 MSRP on Razer.com . Release date unannounced.