Razer Unveils the Ultra-Lightweight DeathAdder V4 Pro

Razer announced the launch of the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro, the latest evolution of its most iconic gaming mouse. With over 20 million units sold worldwide, the DeathAdder line is renowned for its ergonomic excellence and elite esports performance. The DeathAdder V4 Pro builds on this legacy with next-generation upgrades, developed in close collaboration with top-tier esports professionals and engineered for the highest levels of competitive play.
Engineered for Elite Performance
The DeathAdder V4 Pro is Razers first gaming mouse with HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2, offering a more stable connection, 63% better power efficiency, and 37% lower latency than before. With a redesigned dongle and support for up to 8000 Hz polling in both wired and wireless modes, it delivers ultra-fast response times. It also provides up to 150 hours of battery life at 1000 Hz.
Debuting in this model is Razers Optical Scroll Wheel, built for esports with better durability and precision than mechanical wheels. It ensures consistent, tactile feedback under pressure. The mouse includes Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-4, designed for a crisp click feel and rated for up to 100 million clicks for long-term reliability.
At the core is the Razer Focus Pro 45K Optical Sensor Gen-2, with up to 45,000 DPI, 900 IPS, and 85 G acceleration. It delivers 99.8% resolution accuracy and includes advanced features like Dynamic Sensitivity, Mouse Rotation, and Sensitivity Matcher for competitive performance.
Ultra-Lightweight Ergonomics
Weighing only 56 grams (black) and 57 grams (white), the DeathAdder V4 Pro is an ultra-light ergonomic wireless mouse. Its iconic shape is refined for better comfort and control. Larger PTFE feet allow for smooth gliding, while split side buttons reduce accidental presses. A soft-touch finish improves grip and adds a premium feel.
The mouse is made with over 67% bio-based and recycled plastics. Its internal structure is optimized for strength without adding weight. Reinforced side walls increase durability, and the redesigned chassis balances speed, control, and comfort.
Designed with Esports Pros
The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro was developed with input from professional players, including Counter-Strike champion Nikola NiKo Kovac. Razer worked closely with him to refine the mouses weight, button feel, and handling.
The result is a high-performance mouse built for esports, combining top-tier responsiveness, comfort, and sustainability. It reflects Razers commitment to innovation and environmentally responsible design.
Pricing and Availability
The Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro is now available at Razer.com starting from US$169.99