Ready For Wall-Mounting - Thermaltake's Core P8 Tempered Glass Chassis Now At Retailers

Taipei, Taiwan - August 21st, 2020 - Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Cooling, Gaming Gear, and Enthusiast Memory solutions, is excited to announce that our newly designed Core Series Chassis, the Core P8 Tempered Glass Full Tower Chassis is now ready for purchase. Constructed with three 4mm tempered glass panels at the front, side, and on the top of the chassis, allows users to showcase the case as a regular transparent designed full tower chassis or an open frame chassis by simply removing the top and front panels.
The Core P8 TG is also designed to be displayed in two different ways, wall-mounted or vertical standing; users can have the option to present their chassis the way they like. With its fully modular design and large interior spacing, the Core P8 TG Full Tower Chassis is a great fit for liquid cooling. Designed for gamers and enthusiasts who are looking for a unique PC chassis, Core P8 TG is now available on TT Premium at USA, Europe, Australia, Taiwan, and Asia Regions, as well as Amazon USA, Amazon Germany, and Alternate Germany.
TT Premium
To continue achieving the corporate mission of delivering the perfect user experience, Thermaltake developed TT Premium with the essence of combining supreme quality products with a new logo design. TT Premium is far more than just a guarantee of quality. Behind the name, it represents the passion in DIY, Modding and Thermaltakes desire to be the most innovative brand in the PC hardware market. To satisfy the demand of the high-end PC users, TT Premium follows its core values of Excellent Quality, Unique Design, Diverse Combinations and Boundless Creativity to provide a high-performance PC product for every enthusiast.
Tt LCS Certified
Tt LCS Certified is a Thermaltake exclusive certification applied to only products that pass the design and hardcore enthusiasts standards that a true LCS chassis should be held to. The Tt LCS certification was created so that we at Thermaltake can designate to all power users which chassis have been tested to be best compatible with extreme liquid cooling configurations to ensure you get the best performance from the best features and fitment.
Features of the Thermaltake Core P8 Tempered Glass Full Tower Chassis:
Closed and Open Frame Transformation Design
The Core P8 TG Full Tower Chassis allows users to display their build in two different ways. Users can remove the front, top, and side panels to easily create an open frame chassis with the Core P8 TG.
Handy I/O Ports
Sufficient for fundamental needs by supporting users with one Type-C port, two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0, with an HD Audio port, and one reset button on the front panel.
Tempered Glass Panels
The chassis comes with three 4mm tempered glass panels on its top, front, and left. Compared to standard acrylic panels, the tempered glass panel is thicker and more scratch resistant. On top of this, the full-size side panel design allows you to display and enjoy your internal components.
Vertical GPU Mount
Specially designed with dual GPU placement options, the Core P8 TG has support for both vertical and horizontal graphics card layouts. With dual PCI-E slot designs and a PCI-E riser cable, the included riser GPU support bracket can not only prevent the graphics card from sagging, but also helps reduce the overall weight on the motherboard.
Excellent Dust Reduction
Magnetic fan filters located on the top, side, and bottom panels provide an easy solution to keep away the dust and to clean the filter. Even when displaying as a closed frame chassis, the magnetic fan filters still provide excellent ventilation support for the chassis.
High-End Expansion Possibilities
Core P8 TG Full Tower Chassis contains excellent expandability options; it can support motherboards up to an E- ATX, a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 180mm, VGA placement of up to 280mm (with reservoir) and 320mm (without reservoir) in length, and a power supply with a diameter of up to 200mm. Optimized for excellent cooling capabilities, it can hold four 120mm fans on the front, top, right, and bottom and two on the rear, summing up to eighteen 120mm fans in total or switch to thirteen 140mm fans at the front, top, right, and bottom sides. For radiator compatibility, it can support one 480mm at the front, one 480mm on the right, and one 240mm at the bottom. The Core P8 TG also provides eight expansion slots; as with drive bays, theres one 2.5 (with pump bracket), three 3.5 or six 2.5 (with HDD bracket) storage devices.
Specification Summary
CASE TYPE:- Full Tower
DIMENSION (H X W X D):- 660 x 260 x 626 mm (26 x 10.24 x 24.65 inch)
NET WEIGHT:- 22.6 kg / 49.8 lbs
SIDE PANEL:- Tempered Glass x 3 (4mm thickness)
COLOR:- Black
MATERIAL:- SPCC
DRIVE BAYS:
- ACCESSIBLE: 1 x 2.5 (with Pump Bracket)
- HIDDEN: 3 x 3.5 or 6 x 2.5 (With HDD Bracket)
EXPANSION SLOTS:- 8
MOTHERBOARDS:- 6.7 x 6.7 (Mini ITX), 9.6 x 9.6 (Micro ATX), 12 x 9.6 (ATX), 12 x 13(E-ATX)
I/O PORT:- 1 x Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, x 2 USB 2.0, 1 x HD Audio
PSU:- Standard PS2 PSU (optional)
Availability, Warranty, and Pricing
Thermaltake's Core P8 Tempered Glass Full Tower Chassis is now available for purchase via the Thermaltake worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. It is backed by a three-year warranty and supported by the Thermaltake worldwide customer service and technical support network. MSRP varies by region - US: $249.99, EU: 235,39; check with local retailers for other regions.
For more product information, please visit: https://www.thermaltake.com/core-p8-tempered-glass-full-tower-chassis.html