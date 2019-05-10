Ready For Wall-Mounting - Thermaltake's Core P8 Tempered Glass Chassis Now At Retailers

Closed and Open Frame Transformation Design



The Core P8 TG Full Tower Chassis allows users to display their build in two different ways. Users can remove the front, top, and side panels to easily create an open frame chassis with the Core P8 TG.



Handy I/O Ports



Sufficient for fundamental needs by supporting users with one Type-C port, two USB 3.0 and two USB 2.0, with an HD Audio port, and one reset button on the front panel.



Tempered Glass Panels



The chassis comes with three 4mm tempered glass panels on its top, front, and left. Compared to standard acrylic panels, the tempered glass panel is thicker and more scratch resistant. On top of this, the full-size side panel design allows you to display and enjoy your internal components.



Vertical GPU Mount



Specially designed with dual GPU placement options, the Core P8 TG has support for both vertical and horizontal graphics card layouts. With dual PCI-E slot designs and a PCI-E riser cable, the included riser GPU support bracket can not only prevent the graphics card from sagging, but also helps reduce the overall weight on the motherboard.



Excellent Dust Reduction



Magnetic fan filters located on the top, side, and bottom panels provide an easy solution to keep away the dust and to clean the filter. Even when displaying as a closed frame chassis, the magnetic fan filters still provide excellent ventilation support for the chassis.



High-End Expansion Possibilities



Core P8 TG Full Tower Chassis contains excellent expandability options; it can support motherboards up to an E- ATX, a CPU cooler with a maximum height of 180mm, VGA placement of up to 280mm (with reservoir) and 320mm (without reservoir) in length, and a power supply with a diameter of up to 200mm. Optimized for excellent cooling capabilities, it can hold four 120mm fans on the front, top, right, and bottom and two on the rear, summing up to eighteen 120mm fans in total or switch to thirteen 140mm fans at the front, top, right, and bottom sides. For radiator compatibility, it can support one 480mm at the front, one 480mm on the right, and one 240mm at the bottom. The Core P8 TG also provides eight expansion slots; as with drive bays, theres one 2.5 (with pump bracket), three 3.5 or six 2.5 (with HDD bracket) storage devices.

CASE TYPE:- Full Tower

DIMENSION (H X W X D):- 660 x 260 x 626 mm (26 x 10.24 x 24.65 inch)

NET WEIGHT:- 22.6 kg / 49.8 lbs

SIDE PANEL:- Tempered Glass x 3 (4mm thickness)

COLOR:- Black

MATERIAL:- SPCC

DRIVE BAYS:

- ACCESSIBLE: 1 x 2.5 (with Pump Bracket)

- HIDDEN: 3 x 3.5 or 6 x 2.5 (With HDD Bracket)



EXPANSION SLOTS:- 8

MOTHERBOARDS:- 6.7 x 6.7 (Mini ITX), 9.6 x 9.6 (Micro ATX), 12 x 9.6 (ATX), 12 x 13(E-ATX)



I/O PORT:- 1 x Type-C, 2 x USB 3.0, x 2 USB 2.0, 1 x HD Audio

PSU:- Standard PS2 PSU (optional)