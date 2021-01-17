Resizeable BAR Support on GeForce RTX 30-series Cards Scheduled for March



AMD SAM performance differential at 4K (via AMD)

Resizeable BAR is a feature of the PCI-Express specification that allows the CPU to address more than 256MB of video memory at a time, all the way up to the entirety of available video memory. It allows rendering assets to be transferred in full rather than piecemeal, widening a significant pinch-point in the pipeline. AMD branded the feature '', and premiered it on platforms equipped with AMD 500-series motherboard, Ryzen 5000-series processor and Radeon RX 6000-series Graphics.AMD's internal testing placed the performance uplift from SAM at between 0 and 13%, varying significantly depending on the game or software tested. Ballpark figures of around 5% have been quoted by independent outlets, which is certainly a welcome 'freebie' for adopting cutting-edge hardware on release.Resizeable BAR requires support down the chain, from CPU to motherboard and graphics card (even if it's only obliquely exposed in the motherboard BIOS settings). For wide-scale compliance it therefore requires that all vendors get on board, rather than a patchwork of manufacturers, vendors and models. NVIDIA have been working with both AMD and Intel to bring Resizable BAR to more than all-red platforms.Initially the feature will be exclusive to the new generation of laptops, primarily those combining Intel's 11th Gen processors and RTX 30-series graphics in the Max-Q package. A little later the RTX 3060 will be released with day-one support, requiring only a compatible processor and motherboard platform.The lions share of RTX 30-series discrete graphics (i.e. the RTX 3060Ti - RTX 3090) will however require a VBIOS update. These updates are planned for March of this year, likely aimed to coincide with Intel's 11th Generation launch for desktop, and will be down to the end-user to action unless already applied by the manufacturer.So, although AMD will lose just a little but of their exclusivity, the wider gaming audience as a whole is rewarded. It will still be some time before Resizeable BAR is a standard feature across all gaming PC's due to the cadence of system updates, but at least now it appears to be a case of 'when' rather than 'if'.