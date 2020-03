Riot's VALORANT Closed Beta To Start April 7th

Competitive gaming enthusiasts looking for a team-based FPS alternative toandwill be pleased to hear that, a new project from Riot Games announced scant few weeks ago, will be entering the Closed Beta testing phase early next week. And (perhaps unsurprisingly) everyone will have a chance to pick up a beta key by creating a Riot account and watching Twitch streams of their titles.VALORANT was conceived as a 5v5 squad-based hero FPS shooter very much in the style of Overwatch, but with a greater emphasis on the technical backbone (e.g. 128-tick servers) and more tactical multi-round gameplay. The barrier to entry from a hardware perspective should be very low; Riot have a defined minimum specification of a dual-core CPU with integrated graphics for a 30fps experience. It will be free-to-play at launch (expected Summer 2020) and supported by cosmetic microtransactions.Riot will likely be bringing the big guns to bear when it comes to marketing their latest baby. Expect tie-ins with Team Fight Tactics, upcoming digital CCG Legends of Runeterra, and of course the monster hit MOBA League of Legends in a manner that goes far beyond simply cross-linking Twitch and Riot game accounts. For now at least however check out Beta.Valorant.com for an FAQ and further information on being eligible for a Closed Beta invite when it goes live on April 7th.