Shop, Buy and Play a huge selection of games from your favourite game-makers and content creators.While you're not using your video card, you can enlist it to mine and be rewarded with IRON that can be used to buy games for free.You can sell your games when you're done with them. You get 25% back in IRON or real-world currency.Robot Cache partnered with AMD for the Mine aspect of Robot Cache. PCs powered by AMD Radeon graphics can utilize AMD power to earn IRON which can be used to acquire games on the marketplace. AMD-powered PCs using AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Ryzen processors can get free games with a special 5% permanent boost that will last until December 31, 2020.