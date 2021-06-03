ROCCAT Confirms Worldwide Availability Of Magma & Pyro Keyboards

PRESS RELEASE
White Plains, NY June 3, 2021 ROCCAT, Turtle Beachs Hamburg, Germany-based PC peripheral brand, today announced the newest additions to its award-winning keyboard lineup Magma and [url=]Pyro[/url] are now available at participating retailers worldwide and from www.ROCCAT.com. The Magma Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboards fully illuminated top plate brilliantly showcases ROCCATs innovative AIMO RGB lighting technology. The Magmas attractive $59.99 MSRP also makes it the best choice for new gamers and anyone looking to add a unique RGB experience to their desktop. Additionally, mechanical switch enthusiasts on the lookout for a new keyboard will love the Pyro Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard, which is one of the most-feature packed mechanical gaming keyboards available for a $99.99 MSRP. Mediums Alex Rowe notes, The Pyro has every feature you need in a mechanical gaming keyboard at a great price, and Gaming Trend gave the Pyro a 90/100 review score, adding, The ROCCAT Pyro is one of the best keyboards Ive ever used.
Theres no other keyboard out there that does what Magma does with its unique RGB lighting, and the price makes it an easy investment to significantly upgrade your desktop lighting setup, said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. With Pyro weve created an affordable mechanical keyboard that doesnt sacrifice performance or design, and instead offers an abundance of features and functionality that mechanical keyboard enthusiasts simply cant overlook for the price.
ROCCAT Magma Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard
ROCCATs Magma Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard is equipped with a semi-transparent top plate and five-zone, 10 LED backlighting for ROCCATs best AIMO lighting showcase to date. With 16.8 million RGB color illumination options, gamers can enjoy a vivid and immersive lighting experience. Magma connects with all other products in ROCCATs AIMO range, including the just revealed Kone Pro series mice and Elo series headsets, to create a vibrant PC gaming battle station.
Magma also features silent membrane typing thanks to high-quality rubber dome keys. Keystrokes feel both responsive and reliable. Advanced anti-ghosting technology ensures gamers can press all the most-used keys simultaneously when reacting in the heat of battle. Magma is also equipped with convenient media controls, and features ROCCATs acclaimed Easy-Shift [+] technology allowing gamers to assign a secondary function to their most-used keys. ROCCATs Magma membrane keyboard comes with a detachable palm rest to suit gamers preferred typing and gaming styles. Now available at participating retailers worldwide for a MSRP of $59.99/£49.99*.
ROCCAT Pyro Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard
Pyro is one of the most feature-packed mechanical gaming keyboards for under $100. The Pyros new design is reinforced by a premium brushed metal top plate, offering gamers a sleek, robust, and stylish mechanical keyboard. Pyro uses TTCs linear (red) switches with a 2.0mm actuation point, 45g operating force, and a total travel distance of 4.0mm for a keystroke that feels both precise and strong. The Pyros switches are tested to 50 million keystrokes lifetime for a responsive and durable gaming experience. Advanced anti-ghosting technology also ensures all simultaneously pressed keys are registered.
Like Magma, the Pyro is equipped with a detachable palm rest. It also has the Vulcan series fan-favorite volume wheel for quick and easy audio control. Pyro features ROCCATs acclaimed Easy-Shift [+] technology allowing gamers to assign a secondary function to their most-used keys. Pyro also boasts ROCCATs AIMO lighting engine with per-key illumination in 16.8 million RGB color options. AIMO reacts organically to your usage with vivid lighting displays out of the box, without the need for extensive configuration. Pyro also syncs with compatible AIMO-enabled products to create desktop illumination that flows from device to device. Available now at participating retailers worldwide for a MSRP of $99.99/£89.99*.
*UK Prices inclusive of V.A.T.
