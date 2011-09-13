ROCCAT Introduces Kone Pro and Kone Pro Air Gaming Mice

ROCCAT unveiled the newest additions to its legendary Kone line gaming mice the ROCCAT Kone Pro and ROCCAT Kone Pro Air. The all-new Kone Pro series mice features the Titan Optical Switch technology and advanced ergonomics brought to you by decade's worth of research into hand sizes and grip types. The all-new Kone Pro series adapts an ultralight mouse design and improves on the renowned ergonomic shape of the Kone and is available in Arctic White and Ash Black.
ROCCAT Kone Pro
ROCCAR Kone Pro Air
The ROCCAT Kone Pro mice boast ROCCAT's Titan Optical Switch technology for a high-quality click feel, a response rate up to 100 times faster than mechanical switches, and long-lasting durability. The Kone Pro mice also feature ROCCAT's acclaimed Titan Wheel Pro a new aluminium wheel with a satisfying scroll and sensory click. Pure PTFE, heat-treated skates assure smooth motion and minimal friction. Both the Kone Pro and Kone Pro Air make use of ROCCAT's bionic shell design for an ultra-lightweight precision gaming mouse. Weighing in at 66 grams and 75 grams respectively, the ROCCAT Kone Pro and ROCCAT Kone Pro Air are among the lightest gaming mice on the market.
ROCCAT Kone Pro Features
Iconic ergonomic shape refined to perfection
Extreme lightweight shell only 66 grams
PhantomFlex cable
Heat-treated pure PTFE glides
Titan Switch Optical. Tactile & Fast
ROCCAT Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor
2-year manufacturer warranty
ROCCAT Kone Pro Air Features
Iconic ergonomic shape refined to perfection
Stellar Wireless + Bluetooth, with Rapid Charge
Extreme lightweight ROCCAT Bionic Shell only 75 grams
Titan Switch Optical. Tactile & Fast
PhantomFlex USB-C charging cable virtually disappears
Heat-treated pure PTFE glides, pre-tuned for a smoother motion
ROCCAT Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor
2-year manufacturer warranty
Pricing and Availability
ROCCAT's Kone Pro series mice will be available May 16, 2021, with the ROCCAT Kone Pro for $79.99 MSRP and the ROCCAT Kone Pro Air for $129.99 MSRP.
Pre-orders are available starting today at www.roccat.com and participating retailers worldwide including Amazon in the United States.