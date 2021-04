ROCCAT Introduces Kone Pro and Kone Pro Air Gaming Mice

ROCCAT Kone Pro



The ROCCAT Kone Pro mice boast ROCCAT's Titan Optical Switch technology for a high-quality click feel, a response rate up to 100 times faster than mechanical switches, and long-lasting durability. The Kone Pro mice also feature ROCCAT's acclaimed Titan Wheel Pro – a new aluminium wheel with a satisfying scroll and sensory click. Pure PTFE, heat-treated skates assure smooth motion and minimal friction. Both the Kone Pro and Kone Pro Air make use of ROCCAT's bionic shell design for an ultra-lightweight precision gaming mouse. Weighing in at 66 grams and 75 grams respectively, the ROCCAT Kone Pro and ROCCAT Kone Pro Air are among the lightest gaming mice on the market.Iconic ergonomic shape refined to perfectionExtreme lightweight shell – only 66 gramsPhantomFlex cableHeat-treated pure PTFE glidesTitan Switch Optical. Tactile & FastROCCAT Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor2-year manufacturer warrantyIconic ergonomic shape refined to perfectionStellar Wireless + Bluetooth, with Rapid ChargeExtreme lightweight ROCCAT Bionic Shell – only 75 gramsTitan Switch Optical. Tactile & FastPhantomFlex USB-C charging cable virtually disappearsHeat-treated pure PTFE glides, pre-tuned for a smoother motionROCCAT Owl-Eye 19K DPI optical sensor2-year manufacturer warrantyROCCAT's Kone Pro series mice will be available May 16, 2021, with the ROCCAT Kone Pro for $79.99 MSRP and the ROCCAT Kone Pro Air for $129.99 MSRP.Pre-orders are available starting today at www.roccat.com and participating retailers worldwide including Amazon in the United States.