ROCCAT Introduces Magma RGB and Pyro RGB Gaming Keyboards

ROCCAT introduces the Magma RGB membrane gaming keyboard and the Pryo RGB mechanical gaming keyboard both of which under US$100 MSRP. The Magma and Pyro are equipped with detachable palm rests and convenient media controls, and feature ROCCATs acclaimed Easy-Shift [+] technology allowing gamers to assign a secondary function to their most-used keys.
ROCCAT Magma Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard
ROCCATs Magma Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard is equipped with a semi-transparent top plate and five-zone, 10 LED backlighting for ROCCATs best AIMO lighting showcase to date. With 16.8 million RGB colour illumination, gamers can enjoy a vivid and immersive lighting experience. The ROCCAT Magma will connect and sync up with all other products in ROCCATs AIMO range.
The ROCCAT Magma also features silent membrane typing thanks to high-quality rubber dome keys. Keystrokes feel both responsive and reliable. Advanced anti-ghosting technology ensures gamers can press all the most-used keys simultaneously, when reacting in the heat of battle. The Magma is equipped with a detachable palm rest to suit gamers preferred typing and gaming styles.
The ROCCAT Magma membrane RGB gaming keyboard will be available on May 30, 2021 at participating retailers worldwide for an MSRP of $59.99.
ROCCAT Pyro Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard
Pyro is one of the most feature-packed mechanical gaming keyboards for under $100. The Pyros new design is reinforced by a premium brushed metal top plate, offering gamers a sleek, robust, and stylish mechanical keyboard. Pyro uses TTCs linear (red) switches with a 2.0mm actuation point, 45g operating force, and a total travel distance of 4.0mm for a keystroke that feels both precise and strong. The Pyros switches are tested to 50 million keystrokes' lifetime for a responsive and durable gaming experience. Advanced anti-ghosting technology also ensures all simultaneously pressed keys are registered.
Like the Magma, the Pyro is equipped with a detachable palm rest. It also has the Vulcan series fan-favourite volume wheel for quick and easy audio control. Pyro features ROCCATs AIMO lighting engine with per-key illumination in 16.8 million RGB colours. AIMO reacts organically to your usage with vivid lighting displays out of the box, without the need for extensive configuration. It also syncs with compatible AIMO-enabled products to create desktop illumination that flows from device to device.
The ROCCAT Pyro will be available on May 30, 2021 at participating retailers worldwide for an MSRP of $99.99.
Source: Turtle Beach