ROCCAT Introduces Magma RGB and Pyro RGB Gaming Keyboards

ROCCAT Magma Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard

ROCCAT Pyro Mechanical RGB Gaming Keyboard

ROCCATs Magma Membrane RGB Gaming Keyboard is equipped with a semi-transparent top plate and five-zone, 10 LED backlighting for ROCCATs best AIMO lighting showcase to date. With 16.8 million RGB colour illumination, gamers can enjoy a vivid and immersive lighting experience. The ROCCAT Magma will connect and sync up with all other products in ROCCATs AIMO range.The ROCCAT Magma also features silent membrane typing thanks to high-quality rubber dome keys. Keystrokes feel both responsive and reliable. Advanced anti-ghosting technology ensures gamers can press all the most-used keys simultaneously, when reacting in the heat of battle. The Magma is equipped with a detachable palm rest to suit gamers preferred typing and gaming styles.Pyro is one of the most feature-packed mechanical gaming keyboards for under $100. The Pyros new design is reinforced by a premium brushed metal top plate, offering gamers a sleek, robust, and stylish mechanical keyboard. Pyro uses TTCs linear (red) switches with a 2.0mm actuation point, 45g operating force, and a total travel distance of 4.0mm for a keystroke that feels both precise and strong. The Pyros switches are tested to 50 million keystrokes' lifetime for a responsive and durable gaming experience. Advanced anti-ghosting technology also ensures all simultaneously pressed keys are registered.Like the Magma, the Pyro is equipped with a detachable palm rest. It also has the Vulcan series fan-favourite volume wheel for quick and easy audio control. Pyro features ROCCATs AIMO lighting engine with per-key illumination in 16.8 million RGB colours. AIMO reacts organically to your usage with vivid lighting displays out of the box, without the need for extensive configuration. It also syncs with compatible AIMO-enabled products to create desktop illumination that flows from device to device.