ROCCAT Introduces Vulcan Pro Optical-Tactile RGB Gaming Keyboard

ROCCAT expands its award-winning Vulcan Series gaming keyboards with a new Vulcan Pro Optical-Tactile RGB Gaming Keyboard model featuring ROCCATs ground-breaking Titan Optical Switch technology. The Titan Optical Switch delivers unrivalled speed and precision with response rates up to 100 times faster than conventional mechanical switches and a longer lifespan. The ROCCAT Vulcan Pro Optical-Tactile RGB sports vibrant and intelligent RGB lighting powered by the ROCCAT AIMO RGB lighting.
Now serious PC gamers have two very fast optical switch options Tactile or Linear for the Vulcan Pro, which is our fastest keyboard yet. Some PC gamers love the smooth ease of our Speed switches, while others prefer a bit more feedback which is where the Tactile switches come into play. Whatever your preference, the Vulcan Pro keyboards feel great, look beautiful on your desktop with their AIMO RGB lighting, and offer a true advantage by being faster than the competition.
- René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager of PC Products at Turtle Beach.
Titan Optical SwitchROCCAT is the first in the industry to engineer an optical switch with a mechanical feel. The Titan Switch Optical gives lightspeed actuation and incredible precision. It adds to a feature set including mixer-style audio controls, detachable palm rest, ROCCAT AIMO illumination, and a reinforcing aluminium plate. The Titan Optical Switch also features switch durability that lasts for 100 million keystrokes with its contactless switch design.
Titan Optical Switch Comparison:
ROCCAT Titan Switch Optical Linear (1.4mm actuation)
ROCCAT Titan Switch Optical Tactile (1.8mm actuation)
Pricing and Availability
ROCCATs Vulcan Pro Optical-Tactile RGB Gaming Keyboard is available at participating retailers in the U.S. for an MSRP of $199.99 and will be available in select regions across the EU later this year. Learn more about the ROCCAT Vulcan Pro Series gaming keyboards at ROCCAT.
