ROCCAT Launches Four New Sense Series Mousepads - Sense Core, Sense Icon, Sense CTRL, and Sense Pro

ROCCAT expands its Sense Series mousepads to include four new models the Sense Core, Sense Icon, Sense CTRL, and Sense Pro. All four new ROCCAT Sense mousepads come in a variety of optimal mousepad sizes including Mini (250x210mm) for small spaces, Square (450x450mm) for more vertical space, and XXL (900x420mm) which is designed to cover both the mouse and keyboard.
ROCCATs new Sense series mousepads offer an assortment of designs and materials to deliver greater balance, durability, speed, and precision control than ever before. The new additions to the Sense range include the micro-weave cloth ROCCAT Sense Core, the resin-treated and smooth ROCCAT Sense Icon, the durable vulcanized and heat-treated ROCCAT Sense CTRL, and the exceptionally fast and precise ROCCAT Sense Pro.
ROCCAT Sense Core
Balanced cloth surface, tuned for gaming
Available in 3 sizes Mini, Square & XXL
Non-slip rubber backing. No movement
Premium materials for high performance
Silver printed ROCCAT logo
2-year limited manufacturer warranty
ROCCAT Sense Icon
Durable resin-treated water-resistant cloth surface
Custom ROCCAT artwork
Available in 2 sizes Square & XXL
Non-slip rubber backing. No movement
Premium materials for high performance & durability
Low-profile stitching for durability
2-year limited manufacturer warranty
ROCCAT Sense CTRL
Vulcanized surface for consistent control
Every Detail Matters Stitched flag & silver logo
Available in 2 sizes Square & XXL
Non-slip rubber backing. No movement
Premium materials for performance and durability
Low-profile stitching keeps out of the way
2-year limited manufacturer warranty
ROCCAT Sense Pro
Military-grade fabric for exceptional speed
Every Detail Matters Stitched flag & silver logo
Available in 2 sizes Square & XXL
Non-slip rubber backing. No movement
Premium materials for performance and durability
Low-profile stitching keeps out of the way
2-year limited manufacturer warranty
Pricing
The all-new ROCCAT Sense mousepads are available today from ROCCAT.com and participating retailers, with an MSRP range from $6.99 to $49.99. Now available for pre-order in the United States on Amazon. To learn more, please visit the links below.
ROCCAT Sense Core
ROCCAT Sense Icon
ROCCAT Sense CTRL
ROCCAT Sense Pro