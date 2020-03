ROCCAT Launches Kone Ultra Coral Bloom Edition To Celebrate Cherry Blossom Festivities

ROCCAT Pure Kone Ultra

The ROCCAT Pure Kone Ultra is a revolutionary ultra-light PC gaming mouse featuring a strong full body covered with ROCCAT’s Evolutionary Performance Coating – a durable and fingerprint-resistant texture offering a perfect grip. The mouse features ROCCAT’s latest 16.000dpi Owl-Eye sensor, based on the PixArt 3389 sensor, for maximum accuracy and tracking capability. It also sports 100% pure PTFE mouse skates for a precise and smooth glide. The Pure Kone Ultra has a 1,000Hz polling rate and a 512kB onboard memory to save profiles and macros.The ROCCAT Kone Pure Ultra Coral Bloom is now available for pre-orders in Japan via Amazon Japan and Rakuten