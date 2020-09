ROCCAT Launches Titan Optical Switch and New Vulcan Series Gaming Keyboards

Titan Optical Switches

ROCCAT Vulcan Pro

ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro

ROCCAT Vulcan TKL

The ROCCAT Vulcan Pro features the same sleek, award-winning design as the Vulcan 121 and comes with ROCCAT's all-new Titan Optical Switches. The Vulcan Pro comes with an Ash Black anodized aluminium plate, connects via a wired USB-A connector, and offers low-profile ergonomic keycaps. The Vulcan Pro is part of ROCCAT's AIMO-enabled family of products offering a vivid RGB light scheme, and it also comes with a removable magnetic wrist-rest.The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro is the tenkeyless version of the Vulcan Pro, achieved by reducing the size of the chassis as well as removing the number pad. The Vulcan TKL Pro comes with a removable USB-C cable, and like the other Vulcan variants it offers a game mode allowing gamers to set macros for their favourite games. The Vulcan TKL Pro also supports the ROCCAT AIMO lighting system, making it the perfect companion for the other products in the AIMO range.The Vulcan TKL mechanical keyboard will also be available in two versions; one with the Titan Tactile Switch, and one with the Titan Speed Switch. Both versions of the Vulcan TKL come with a removable USB-C cable.The ROCCAT Vulcan Pro keyboards will be available for an MSRP of $199.99/199.99, available at partner resellers worldwide on October 30, 2020.The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro keyboards will be available for an MSRP of $159.99/159.99, available at partner resellers worldwide on October 30, 2020.The ROCCAT The Vulcan TKL keyboards will be available for an MSRP of $129.99/129.99, available at partner resellers in North America on October 4, 2020 and in Europe on October 30, 2020.