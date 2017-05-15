ROCCAT Launches Titan Optical Switch and New Vulcan Series Gaming Keyboards

ROCCAT revealed its all-new Titan Optical Switch and three variants of the ROCCAT Vulcan gaming keyboard series featuring the new optical switch. ROCCAT's new Vulcan Pro models with Titan Optical Switches offer PC gamers a keyboard 40 times faster than classic mechanical switches, with a lifespan that lasts twice as long. The ROCCAT Vulcan Pro is a full-sized keyboard with Titan Optical Switches while the ROCCAT Vulcan TKL is a compact tenkeyless version. ROCCAT also adds the Vulcan TKL keyboard, a compact tenkeyless version of the ROCCAT Vulcan and will be available in Titan Speed and Titan Tactile Switch options.
Titan Optical SwitchesThe Titan Optical Switch replaces the physical contact of a regular mechanical switch with a beam of light that gets interrupted by the optical switch once the key is pressed. This leads to a more responsive reaction time that registers keystrokes 40 times faster than a classic mechanical switch, as well as a longer life expectancy of 100 million clicks compared to 50 million clicks for a mechanical switch.
ROCCAT Vulcan Pro
The ROCCAT Vulcan Pro features the same sleek, award-winning design as the Vulcan 121 and comes with ROCCAT's all-new Titan Optical Switches. The Vulcan Pro comes with an Ash Black anodized aluminium plate, connects via a wired USB-A connector, and offers low-profile ergonomic keycaps. The Vulcan Pro is part of ROCCAT's AIMO-enabled family of products offering a vivid RGB light scheme, and it also comes with a removable magnetic wrist-rest.
ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro
The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro is the tenkeyless version of the Vulcan Pro, achieved by reducing the size of the chassis as well as removing the number pad. The Vulcan TKL Pro comes with a removable USB-C cable, and like the other Vulcan variants it offers a game mode allowing gamers to set macros for their favourite games. The Vulcan TKL Pro also supports the ROCCAT AIMO lighting system, making it the perfect companion for the other products in the AIMO range.
ROCCAT Vulcan TKL
The Vulcan TKL mechanical keyboard will also be available in two versions; one with the Titan Tactile Switch, and one with the Titan Speed Switch. Both versions of the Vulcan TKL come with a removable USB-C cable.
Pricing and Availability
The ROCCAT Vulcan Pro keyboards will be available for an MSRP of $199.99/199.99, available at partner resellers worldwide on October 30, 2020.
The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro keyboards will be available for an MSRP of $159.99/159.99, available at partner resellers worldwide on October 30, 2020.
The ROCCAT The Vulcan TKL keyboards will be available for an MSRP of $129.99/129.99, available at partner resellers in North America on October 4, 2020 and in Europe on October 30, 2020.