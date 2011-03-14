ROCCAT Presents Elo Series Gaming Headsets

ROCCAT, Turtle Beachs gaming accessories brand, presents the Elo Series PC gaming headsets available in three models Elo X, Elo 7.1 USB, and Elo 7.1 Air. The ROCCAT Elo gaming headsets feature a blend of ROCCATs award-winning design and Turtle Beachs gaming audio expertise and audio technologies. The Elo Series headsets are each designed with premium, comfort-focused features including soft memory foam cushions and self-adjusting floating metal headband offering a durable and comfortable fit.
ROCCAT Elo X Stereo Cross-Platform Gaming Headset
Designed for stereo enthusiasts and multiplatform gamers, the ROCCAT Elo X Stereo delivers supreme sound powered by precision-tuned 50mm drivers. Its extended cross-platform compatibility via a 3.5mm jack complements premium comfort features including memory foam cushions and a self-adjusting metal headband for a unique, weightless fit. Class-leading Turtle Beach audio technologies include the high-sensitivity, high-performance TruSpeak microphone and patented ProSpecs glasses-friendly comfort.
ROCCAT Elo 7.1 USB Surround Sound Gaming Headset
The ROCCAT Elo 7.1 USB offers exceptional, immersive 7.1 channel surround sound powered by its precision-tuned 50mm drivers. It also boasts Turtle Beach audio innovations such as the high-sensitivity, high-performance TruSpeak microphone for crystal-clear communication, plus Variable Mic Monitoring to help avoid shouting, and ProSpecs glasses-friendly ear cushions. In addition to premium comfort features like memory foam cushioning and a self-adjusting metal headband, the Elo 7.1 USB also works with ROCCAT's AIMO lighting system offering vivid colour customizations.
ROCCAT Elo 7.1 Air Wireless Surround Sound RGB Gaming Headset
The ROCCAT Elo 7.1 Air is the top-end wireless model of the series. It offers exceptional, immersive 7.1 channel surround sound via powerful 50mm drivers and adds Turtle Beach's exclusive Superhuman Hearing sound setting for a competitive advantage. Elo 7.1 Air uses ROCCAT's Stellar Wireless technology for a dependable wireless connection as good as, and sometimes faster than, a wired connection, as well as a long-lasting battery that averages 24-hours of use.
Pricing and Availability
The ROCCAT Elo X Stereo gaming headset available for $49.99 MSRP, the ROCCAT Elo 7.1 USB for $69.99, and the ROCCAT Elo 7.1 Air wireless gaming headset for $99.99. The Elo Series gaming headsets are now available for pre-order at ROCCAT.com.
Source: PRnewswire