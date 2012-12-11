ROCCAT PRO Series Gaming Mice Supports NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer

Our goal is always that ROCCAT products give gamers a competitive edge, and combining the speed of the Titan Optical Switches in our Pro mice with the ability to reduce system latency through NVIDIAs Reflex technology certainly does that, said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. NVIDIA is looking to improve the experience for all esports players, and our lightweight and lightning-fast Pro mice are designed to achieve this as well. Were excited to be partnering with NVIDIA to make to every click count.

NVIDIA Reflex gives competitive gamers an accurate measurement of system latency, said Seth Schneider, Esports Product Manager, NVIDIA. Using ROCCATs Pro mice together with Reflex enables competitive gamers to accurately optimize their settings and head confidently into battle.

When using ROCCATs Kone Pro, Kone Pro Air, or Burst Pro mice in conjunction with an NVIDIA G-SYNC display with NVIDIA Reflex, gamers can measure and improve full peripheral and end-to-end system latency. There are only a limited number of PC gaming mice verified by NVIDIA to achieve this designation.For more information, visit the links below.Learn more about the ROCCAT PRO Series gaming mice: