ROCCAT PRO Series Gaming Mice Supports NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer

The ROCCAT PRO Series gaming mice, which includes the Kone Pro, Kone Pro Air, and Burst Pro, are all compatible with the NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer. NVIDIA Reflex is a revolutionary suite of technologies that optimize and measure system latency to deliver the ultimate competitive advantage. NVIDIA G-SYNC displays with Reflex have the worlds first and only system latency analyser that detect clicks coming from gaming mice with Reflex and measure the time for the resulting pixels (weapon muzzle flash) to change on the screen. PC gamers can start every match with confidence knowing their system is operating at the lowest possible latency.
When using ROCCATs Kone Pro, Kone Pro Air, or Burst Pro mice in conjunction with an NVIDIA G-SYNC display with NVIDIA Reflex, gamers can measure and improve full peripheral and end-to-end system latency. There are only a limited number of PC gaming mice verified by NVIDIA to achieve this designation.
Our goal is always that ROCCAT products give gamers a competitive edge, and combining the speed of the Titan Optical Switches in our Pro mice with the ability to reduce system latency through NVIDIAs Reflex technology certainly does that, said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. NVIDIA is looking to improve the experience for all esports players, and our lightweight and lightning-fast Pro mice are designed to achieve this as well. Were excited to be partnering with NVIDIA to make to every click count.
NVIDIA Reflex gives competitive gamers an accurate measurement of system latency, said Seth Schneider, Esports Product Manager, NVIDIA. Using ROCCATs Pro mice together with Reflex enables competitive gamers to accurately optimize their settings and head confidently into battle.
