ROCCAT PRO Series Gaming Mice Supports NVIDIA Reflex Latency Analyzer

“Our goal is always that ROCCAT products give gamers a competitive edge, and combining the speed of the Titan Optical Switches in our Pro mice with the ability to reduce system latency through NVIDIA’s Reflex technology certainly does that,” said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. “NVIDIA is looking to improve the experience for all esports players, and our lightweight and lightning-fast Pro mice are designed to achieve this as well. We’re excited to be partnering with NVIDIA to make to every click count.”

“NVIDIA Reflex gives competitive gamers an accurate measurement of system latency,” said Seth Schneider, Esports Product Manager, NVIDIA. “Using ROCCAT’s Pro mice together with Reflex enables competitive gamers to accurately optimize their settings and head confidently into battle.”

When using ROCCAT’s Kone Pro, Kone Pro Air, or Burst Pro mice in conjunction with an NVIDIA G-SYNC display with NVIDIA Reflex, gamers can measure and improve full peripheral and end-to-end system latency. There are only a limited number of PC gaming mice verified by NVIDIA to achieve this designation.For more information, visit the links below.Learn more about the ROCCAT PRO Series gaming mice: