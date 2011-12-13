ROCCAT Sponsors Dr Disrespect Becoming The Official Partner For Gaming Peripherals

Turtle Beach announces the official partnership between ROCCAT and Dr Disrespect, one of the top Twitch streamers today. Turtle Beach offered a multi-year sponsorship with Dr Disrespect that makes ROCCAT the streamers exclusive gaming keyboard, mouse, and mousepad partner to be used during his game streaming at Twitch. ROCCAT will be giving Dr Disrespect some of its award-winning peripherals including the Kain gaming mouse and Vulcan gaming keyboard. He is currently using these ROCCAT peripherals for gaming and streaming.
Dr Disrespect was named Streamer of the Year in 2017 and 2019 by the Esports Awards, now having over 3.8 million followers and over 150 million total views on Dr Disrespects Twitch channel. In addition to using ROCCATs latest gear to deliver his opponents demise, Dr Disrespect will work on a range of signature products pairing ROCCATs precision engineering with Docs dominating gameplay.
Dr Disrespect is a formidable gamer and powerful partner, said René Korte, General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. There are very few streamers with the skills to game and entertain like Doc does, so providing him our superior PC hardware is an honour, and we look forward to continuing our work together.
About Turtle Beach Corporation
Turtle Beach is a leading gaming accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether youre a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories maker that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products.
Article Source: Turtle Beach