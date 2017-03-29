ROCCAT Syn Pro Air Headset Goes On Sale Worldwide

- Direct wireless connection via USB-A transmitter

- 2.4GHz transmitter frequency response

- Audio controls: power button, master volume wheel, mic mute, mic monitor wheel

- Rechargeable 24h battery (average 1+ week play time based on typical ~3h use per day)

- Removable unidirectional microphone

- Athletic fabric headband with foam cushioning

- Over-ear design featuring memory foam



Driver Unit



- 20Hz  20kHz speaker frequency response

- 50mm speakers with neodymium magnets



Compatibility



- Windows® 10 (software support)

- USB 2.0 (or higher)

- Internet connection (for driver software)

have today confirmed that thehas gone on sale worldwide, broadening their gaming-oriented audio peripheral range further with a wireless RGB addition. Originally announced in May, the headset's importance to their component range is underscored by the debut of Neon , a unified driver and configuration utility that will in the future be used to customise all of ROCCAT's designs. The Syn Pro Air is available at retailers regionally and from ROCCAT.com with an MSRP of $149.99.The Syn Pro Air utilises the proprietary Stellar Wireless technology, pushing continuous use metrics out to a full 24hrs. Charging is via an included USB-C connector that potentially allows fast-charging for gamers with a more hectic lifestyle; 15 minutes should leave you sorted for 5 hrs of continuous operation. Connectivity is via a USB-A dongle over 2.4GHz, making it equally ideal for desktop and laptop systems.Two 50mm drivers have been configured to generate immersive 3D audio through stereo upmixing with a frequency response from 20Hz to 20000Hz. Going the other direction will be input from a unidirectional microphone that's detachable and mutable if desired. On-board controls include volume, mic-mute and power, but reviews will zero-in on assessing the the audio quality of the microphone which is so often the Achilles Heel of wireless headsets.ROCCAT are also emphasising both comfort and build quality, from a set of Prospecs memory-foam cups to lay-flat articulation that makes the headset just a little more resilient. Users can add plenty of fair too through the AIMO RGB lighting, tailored to your preferences through the Neon software utility. While the Syn Pro Air is the first device to be fully supported in Neon, other modern members of the ROCCAT peripheral portfolio are coming soon.The ROCCAT Syn Pro Air is listed for $149.99 in the US, £129.99 in the UK (inc. V.A.T.) and 149,99 (inc. V.A.T.) in Western Europe. More information can be found at the product page