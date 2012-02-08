ROCCAT Syn Pro Air Premium Wireless Headset Launched

ROCCAT launches the Syn Pro Air premium wireless gaming headset featuring immersive 3D audio and the Stellar Wireless technology. The ROCCAT Syn Pro Air also features AIMO intelligent RGB lighting along with Turtle Beachs patented innovations including the Superhuman Hearing 3D audio engine, TruSpeak high-sensitivity microphone, and ProSpecs glasses-friendly ear cushions.
The ROCCAT Syn Pro Airs Stellar Wireless technology delivers exceptional signal strength with speed and reliability. The headsets long-life batteries offer up to 24 hours in a single charge. For premium comfort, the Syn Pro Air is lightweight together with the perfect-fit headband and ProSpecs memory foam earpads. The earpads use breathable athletic fabric to keep heat and sweat at bay.
ROCCAT Syn Pro Air FeaturesImmersive 3D audio with 50mm drivers
Superhuman Hearing boosts critical sounds
Rapid charge via USB-C
Memory foam ProSpecs earpads and headband
Breathable athletic fabric wicks moisture away
Lay-flat yokes for easy stowing
Detachable flip-to-mute TruSpeak microphone
ROCCAT AIMO-compatible16.8 million colour lighting
2-year manufacturer warranty
Pricing and Availability
The ROCCAT Syn Pro Air wireless gaming headset is now available for pre-order at ROCCAT.com for US$149.99 MSRP. Releasing on the 20th of June, 2021.
To learn more about the Stellar Wireless technology at ROCCAT.com