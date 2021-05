ROCCAT Syn Pro Air Premium Wireless Headset Launched

ROCCAT Syn Pro Air Features

The ROCCAT Syn Pro Air’s Stellar Wireless technology delivers exceptional signal strength with speed and reliability. The headset’s long-life batteries offer up to 24 hours in a single charge. For premium comfort, the Syn Pro Air is lightweight – together with the perfect-fit headband and ProSpecs memory foam earpads. The earpads use breathable athletic fabric to keep heat and sweat at bay.Immersive 3D audio with 50mm driversSuperhuman Hearing boosts critical soundsRapid charge via USB-CMemory foam ProSpecs earpads and headbandBreathable athletic fabric wicks moisture awayLay-flat yokes for easy stowingDetachable flip-to-mute TruSpeak microphoneROCCAT AIMO-compatible16.8 million colour lighting2-year manufacturer warrantyThe ROCCAT Syn Pro Air wireless gaming headset is now available for pre-order at ROCCAT.com for US$149.99 MSRP. Releasing on the 20th of June, 2021.To learn more about the Stellar Wireless technology at ROCCAT.com