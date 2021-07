ROCCAT Torch Microphone for Streaming Launched

ROCCAT’s Torch USB microphone features a dual condenser design, offering 24-bit audio with up to 48kHz sampling, ensuring a wide range of voices can be captured and perfectly broadcast. From simple whispers to loud and heated in-game reactions, the Torch delivers broadcast-quality sound for any content creator. Designed for streamers and aspiring content creators, the Torch comes with three pre-selected pick-up patterns for an effortless out-of-the-box experience. Users will be able to choose between Cardioid pattern – perfect for gaming and streaming; Stereo – great for vocals and instruments; and the Torch’s exclusive Whisper pattern – to capture the quietest voices and whispersThe ROCCAT Torch also features a myriad of quick and easy controls to deliver the best experience. Gesture-activated mute functionality provides a convenient way to instantly mute without disturbing the quality of the recorded content. For on-the-fly adjustments, the Torch’s mixer-style controls allow gamers to fine-tune settings, control volume, and cycle through the different patterns with ease without having to install a single driver. The Torch also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack for latency-free Mic Monitoring.The ROCCAT Torch also includes ROCCAT’s acclaimed AIMO RGB lighting, and distinct lighting zones that change colour depending on the recording pattern selected or microphone mode. Fully compatible with a wide array of boom arms, the Torch can be reconfigured and adjusted while still allowing the mic module to sit on the arm – maintaining the full functionality of the mixer-style base.The ROCCAT Torch Microphone is now available for pre-order, releasing this August 15, 2021 with an MSRP of US$99.99.