ROCCAT Torch Microphone for Streaming Launched

ROCCAT reveals the new Torch studio-quality USB microphone for game streaming and content creation. The ROCCAT Torch microphone is packed full of professional-grade features, including 24-bit audio quality, a dual condenser design, latency-free Mic Monitoring, and a built-in pop filter. It is compatible with a wide range of shock mounts and boom arms for easy integration with any modern streaming setup today.
The ROCCAT Torch microphone features ROCCATs intelligent AIMO RGB lighting and special lighting zones wherein users can customize and sync RGB lighting depending on setup.
Studio-Quality Microphone for Streaming and Recording
ROCCATs Torch USB microphone features a dual condenser design, offering 24-bit audio with up to 48kHz sampling, ensuring a wide range of voices can be captured and perfectly broadcast. From simple whispers to loud and heated in-game reactions, the Torch delivers broadcast-quality sound for any content creator. Designed for streamers and aspiring content creators, the Torch comes with three pre-selected pick-up patterns for an effortless out-of-the-box experience. Users will be able to choose between Cardioid pattern perfect for gaming and streaming; Stereo great for vocals and instruments; and the Torchs exclusive Whisper pattern to capture the quietest voices and whispers
Quick and Easy Controls
The ROCCAT Torch also features a myriad of quick and easy controls to deliver the best experience. Gesture-activated mute functionality provides a convenient way to instantly mute without disturbing the quality of the recorded content. For on-the-fly adjustments, the Torchs mixer-style controls allow gamers to fine-tune settings, control volume, and cycle through the different patterns with ease without having to install a single driver. The Torch also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack for latency-free Mic Monitoring.
ROCCAT AIMO RGB Lighting
The ROCCAT Torch also includes ROCCATs acclaimed AIMO RGB lighting, and distinct lighting zones that change colour depending on the recording pattern selected or microphone mode. Fully compatible with a wide array of boom arms, the Torch can be reconfigured and adjusted while still allowing the mic module to sit on the arm maintaining the full functionality of the mixer-style base.
Pricing and Availability
The ROCCAT Torch Microphone is now available for pre-order, releasing this August 15, 2021 with an MSRP of US$99.99.
