ROCCAT Torch Microphone for Streaming Launched

ROCCAT reveals the new Torch studio-quality USB microphone for game streaming and content creation. The ROCCAT Torch microphone is packed full of professional-grade features, including 24-bit audio quality, a dual condenser design, latency-free Mic Monitoring, and a built-in pop filter. It is compatible with a wide range of shock mounts and boom arms for easy integration with any modern streaming setup today.

The ROCCAT Torch microphone features ROCCATs intelligent AIMO RGB lighting and special lighting zones wherein users can customize and sync RGB lighting depending on setup.



Studio-Quality Microphone for Streaming and Recording
ROCCATs Torch USB microphone features a dual condenser design, offering 24-bit audio with up to 48kHz sampling, ensuring a wide range of voices can be captured and perfectly broadcast. From simple whispers to loud and heated in-game reactions, the Torch delivers broadcast-quality sound for any content creator. Designed for streamers and aspiring content creators, the Torch comes with three pre-selected pick-up patterns for an effortless out-of-the-box experience. Users will be able to choose between Cardioid pattern  perfect for gaming and streaming; Stereo  great for vocals and instruments; and the Torchs exclusive Whisper pattern  to capture the quietest voices and whispers

Quick and Easy Controls
The ROCCAT Torch also features a myriad of quick and easy controls to deliver the best experience. Gesture-activated mute functionality provides a convenient way to instantly mute without disturbing the quality of the recorded content. For on-the-fly adjustments, the Torchs mixer-style controls allow gamers to fine-tune settings, control volume, and cycle through the different patterns with ease without having to install a single driver. The Torch also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack for latency-free Mic Monitoring.

ROCCAT AIMO RGB Lighting
The ROCCAT Torch also includes ROCCATs acclaimed AIMO RGB lighting, and distinct lighting zones that change colour depending on the recording pattern selected or microphone mode. Fully compatible with a wide array of boom arms, the Torch can be reconfigured and adjusted while still allowing the mic module to sit on the arm  maintaining the full functionality of the mixer-style base.

Pricing and Availability
The ROCCAT Torch Microphone is now available for pre-order, releasing this August 15, 2021 with an MSRP of US$99.99.

