ROCCAT Torch Studio-Grade Streaming Microphone Now Available

ROCCAT today announced the Torch Microphone is now available for purchase. Launched last month, the ROCCAT Torch is an all-new USB microphone designed to deliver studio-grade performance for gamers, streamers, and aspiring creators.
The ROCCAT Torch microphone features a driver-free setup making it easy for novice streamers to create a professional recording studio. The microphone supports 24-bit audio quality and has a dual condenser design, latency-free microphone monitoring, and a built-in pop filter. For streaming ambiance, the ROCCAT Torch comes with RGB lighting powered by the ROCCAT AIMO RGB lighting. Users can use the ROCCAT NEON software to customize and personalize the microphones RGB lighting.
ROCCAT Torch Microphone Features
Dual condenser capsule design with 24-Bit audio quality
Professional mixer-style controls
Three pick-up patterns, including the exclusive Whisper
Contactless Quick-Mute gesture control
Reactive RGB lighting with AIMO
Driver free plug and play setup
Boom arm compatible, without compromise
Pricing and Availability
The ROCCAT Torch studio-grade microphone for recording and streaming is now available at ROCCAT.com and partner resellers worldwide for US$99.99 MSRP.
Now available in the United States via Amazon and in the United Kingdom via Amazon UK.