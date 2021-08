ROCCAT Torch Studio-Grade Streaming Microphone Now Available

Dual condenser capsule design with 24-Bit audio qualityProfessional mixer-style controlsThree pick-up patterns, including the exclusive WhisperContactless Quick-Mute gesture controlReactive RGB lighting with AIMODriver free plug and play setupBoom arm compatible, without compromiseThe ROCCAT Torch studio-grade microphone for recording and streaming is now available at ROCCAT.com and partner resellers worldwide for US$99.99 MSRP.Now available in the United States via Amazon and in the United Kingdom via Amazon UK