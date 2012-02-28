ROCCAT Unveils Syn Buds Core Gaming Earbuds

ROCCAT today revealed the all-new ROCCAT Syn Buds Core gaming earbuds a pair of wired earbuds designed for gamers with its standard 3.5mm connectivity. The Syn Buds Core packs 10mm drivers that deliver immersive gaming audio with its natural noise-cancellation due to its in-ear earbuds design. It comes with a 1.2-metre cable with an in-line microphone and volume control. The Syn Buds Core is ideal for desktop PCs, laptops, handheld consoles, and mobile devices.
The ROCCAT Syn Buds Core comes with a cloth carrying case for easy transport. The earbuds display the brands iconic logo in silver grey, with the rest in ash black for a slick and stylish appearance. It also comes with three pairs of high-quality silicone ear tips in three sizes small, medium, and large.
Syn Buds Core Features
- 10mm driver units
- Nintendo Switch ready
- Standard 3.5mm jack
- High-quality silicone ear tips in Small, Medium, and Large
- In-line audio controls
- Cloth carry case
- 2-year manufacturer warranty
Whether gaming, listening to music, or working out, the Syn Buds Core earbuds offer maximum convenience and comfort and true high-quality audio, said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. Mobile gaming is already huge and only getting bigger, so we created the Syn Buds Core for ROCCAT fans and gamers who want to get the most from their earbuds. The Syn Buds Core are a phenomenal value as they offer durability and quality components at an affordable price.
Pricing and Availaibility
The ROCCAT Syn Buds Core is now available at ROCCAT.com and partner resellers including Amazon for US$24.99 MSRP.