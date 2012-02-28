ROCCAT Unveils Syn Buds Core Gaming Earbuds

Whether gaming, listening to music, or working out, the Syn Buds Core earbuds offer maximum convenience and comfort and true high-quality audio, said René Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Peripherals at Turtle Beach. Mobile gaming is already huge and only getting bigger, so we created the Syn Buds Core for ROCCAT fans and gamers who want to get the most from their earbuds. The Syn Buds Core are a phenomenal value as they offer durability and quality components at an affordable price.

- 10mm driver units- Nintendo Switch ready- Standard 3.5mm jack- High-quality silicone ear tips in Small, Medium, and Large- In-line audio controls- Cloth carry case- 2-year manufacturer warrantyThe ROCCAT Syn Buds Core is now available at ROCCAT.com and partner resellers including Amazon for US$24.99 MSRP.