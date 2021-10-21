ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini Keyboard Revealed

ROCCAT launches the Vulcan II Mini gaming keyboard with a compact 65% layout. Available in black and white colours, the ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini offers essential functions for gaming while freeing more space for mouse movement. It comes fitted with ROCCAT Titan II Optical Switches and anodized aluminium top plate for added durability. For easy transport and storage, the Vulcan II Mini uses a detachable USB-C cable. The Vulcan II Mini also features vibrant customizable RGB lighting powered by ROCCAT AIMO.
Press Release
ROCCAT today revealed the all-new Vulcan II Mini Optical-Mechanical PC Gaming Keyboard. The latest addition to ROCCATs highly lauded range of Vulcan keyboards, the Vulcan II Mini furthers the brands keyboard evolution with groundbreaking features, including the worlds first Dual LED Smart Keys, and improved TITAN II Optical Switches. At 65% the size of a standard keyboard, the Vulcan II Mini still retains the arrow keys and provides ample room for broad, sweeping mouse movements needed to win fast-paced games, making it an ideal addition to any PC gamers arsenal.
The Vulcan II Mini is the worlds first keyboard with Dual LED Smart Key technology. PC gamers can feel confident in their keystrokes with 30 multi-function Smart Keys featuring Dual LEDs that allow gamers to better visualize when secondary functions are active. The Smart Keys combine with ROCCATs EasyShift [+] functionality, where users can program a second function layer, allowing the mini keyboard to retain the functionality of a full-size keyboard.
Additionally, the Vulcan II Mini features ROCCATs new TITAN II Optical Switches, an evolution of the brands original, fan-favorite optical switch. The improved TITAN II Optical Switches deliver the same light speed actuation and 100 million keystroke durability rating, and are now optimized for third-party keycap compatibility, with an improved transparent housing and lubrication for even smoother movement. The Vulcan II Minis TITAN II Optical Red/Linear Switches are designed with a smooth and instant actuation, perfect for competitive games that demand speed, precision, and rapid keystrokes.
Pricing and Availability
The ROCCAT Vulcan II MINI is available for pre-order at ROCCAT.com and participating retailers worldwide for $149.99 MSRP (£129.99/149.99) and launches September 29, 2022.