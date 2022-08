ROCCAT Vulcan II Mini Keyboard Revealed

ROCCAT today revealed the all-new Vulcan II Mini Optical-Mechanical PC Gaming Keyboard. The latest addition to ROCCAT’s highly lauded range of Vulcan keyboards, the Vulcan II Mini furthers the brand’s keyboard evolution with groundbreaking features, including the world’s first Dual LED Smart Keys, and improved TITAN II Optical Switches. At 65% the size of a standard keyboard, the Vulcan II Mini still retains the arrow keys and provides ample room for broad, sweeping mouse movements needed to win fast-paced games, making it an ideal addition to any PC gamer’s arsenal.The Vulcan II Mini is the world’s first keyboard with Dual LED Smart Key technology. PC gamers can feel confident in their keystrokes with 30 multi-function Smart Keys featuring Dual LEDs that allow gamers to better visualize when secondary functions are active. The Smart Keys combine with ROCCAT’s EasyShift [+] functionality, where users can program a second function layer, allowing the mini keyboard to retain the functionality of a full-size keyboard.Additionally, the Vulcan II Mini features ROCCAT’s new TITAN II Optical Switches, an evolution of the brand’s original, fan-favorite optical switch. The improved TITAN II Optical Switches deliver the same light speed actuation and 100 million keystroke durability rating, and are now optimized for third-party keycap compatibility, with an improved transparent housing and lubrication for even smoother movement. The Vulcan II Mini’s TITAN II Optical Red/Linear Switches are designed with a smooth and instant actuation, perfect for competitive games that demand speed, precision, and rapid keystrokes.The ROCCAT Vulcan II MINI is available for pre-order at ROCCAT.com and participating retailers worldwide for $149.99 MSRP (£129.99/€149.99) and launches September 29, 2022.