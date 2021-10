ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro White Keyboard Coming This December

The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro White compact gaming keyboard features the Titan Optical Switches with keystrokes that register 40X faster than traditional mechanical switches and with a lifespan twice as long. The Vulcan TKL Pro White, like the original Vulcan Pro, is the perfect combination of innovative design and technology, making it indispensable for gamers who demand reliability and performance. The Vulcan TLK Pro White’s sleek silver aluminium plate also reinforces the keyboard for extra strength and durability and gives the keyboard its unique signature look.The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro White features the ROCCAT AIMO lighting system and offers a vivid illumination aesthetic through the transparent key housing of the Titan Optical Switch. The Vulcan TKL Pro White can be synchronized with other AIMO compatible devices through ROCCAT’s Swarm software.ROCCAT Titan Switch Optical (1.4mm actuation, linear)100 million keystroke life-cycleCompact TKL form factorIntegrated settings memoryROCCAT Easy-Shift[+] technology32-bit ARM Cortex-M0 based processor1000Hz polling rateROCCAT Swarm software suiteThe ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro White keyboard is now available for pre-order at ROCCAT.com for US$159.99/£139.99 and will be available for purchase at partner resellers on December 6, 2021.