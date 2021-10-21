ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro White Keyboard Coming This December

ROCCAT announces the new Arctic White version of the Vulcan TKL Pro gaming keyboard which features the Titan Optical Switches. The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro Whites sleek design with silver brushed aluminium top plate and Arctic White keys is the perfect addition for gamers looking to maximize desktop space and who are into a white-coloured setup.
The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro White compact gaming keyboard features the Titan Optical Switches with keystrokes that register 40X faster than traditional mechanical switches and with a lifespan twice as long. The Vulcan TKL Pro White, like the original Vulcan Pro, is the perfect combination of innovative design and technology, making it indispensable for gamers who demand reliability and performance. The Vulcan TLK Pro Whites sleek silver aluminium plate also reinforces the keyboard for extra strength and durability and gives the keyboard its unique signature look.
The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro White features the ROCCAT AIMO lighting system and offers a vivid illumination aesthetic through the transparent key housing of the Titan Optical Switch. The Vulcan TKL Pro White can be synchronized with other AIMO compatible devices through ROCCATs Swarm software.
Key Features
ROCCAT Titan Switch Optical (1.4mm actuation, linear)
100 million keystroke life-cycle
Compact TKL form factor
Integrated settings memory
ROCCAT Easy-Shift[+] technology
32-bit ARM Cortex-M0 based processor
1000Hz polling rate
ROCCAT Swarm software suite
Pricing and Availability
The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro White keyboard is now available for pre-order at ROCCAT.com for US$159.99/£139.99 and will be available for purchase at partner resellers on December 6, 2021.