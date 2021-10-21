ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro White Keyboard Coming This December

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅21.10.2021 16:26:37
Press Release



ROCCAT announces the new Arctic White version of the Vulcan TKL Pro gaming keyboard which features the Titan Optical Switches. The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro Whites sleek design with silver brushed aluminium top plate and Arctic White keys is the perfect addition for gamers looking to maximize desktop space and who are into a white-coloured setup.



The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro White compact gaming keyboard features the Titan Optical Switches with keystrokes that register 40X faster than traditional mechanical switches and with a lifespan twice as long. The Vulcan TKL Pro White, like the original Vulcan Pro, is the perfect combination of innovative design and technology, making it indispensable for gamers who demand reliability and performance. The Vulcan TLK Pro Whites sleek silver aluminium plate&#8239;also&#8239;reinforces the keyboard for extra strength and durability and gives the keyboard its unique signature look.

The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro White features the ROCCAT AIMO lighting system and offers a vivid illumination aesthetic through the transparent key housing of the Titan Optical Switch. The Vulcan TKL Pro White can be synchronized with other AIMO compatible devices through ROCCATs Swarm software.

Key Features
ROCCAT Titan Switch Optical (1.4mm actuation, linear)
100 million keystroke life-cycle
Compact TKL form factor
Integrated settings memory
ROCCAT Easy-Shift[+] technology
32-bit ARM Cortex-M0 based processor
1000Hz polling rate
ROCCAT Swarm software suite

Pricing and Availability
The ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro White keyboard is now available for pre-order at ROCCAT.com for US$159.99/£139.99 and will be available for purchase at partner resellers on December 6, 2021.


Assigned tags:
ROCCAT, Tenkeyless Keyboard, ROCCAT AIMO, Gaming Keyboard

Recent Stories

« Elgato Brings Snap Lenses To EpocCam Mobile Webcam App · ROCCAT Vulcan TKL Pro White Keyboard Coming This December