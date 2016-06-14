ROCCAT's Elo 7.1 Air Wireless Headset Gains a Cool White Colour Option

General



- Direct wireless connection via USB-A transmitter

- 2.4GHz transmitter frequency response

- Rechargeable 24h battery (average 1+ week play time based on typical ~3h use per day)

- Audio controls: power button, master volume wheel, mic mute, mic monitor wheel

- Removable unidirectional microphone

- Leatherette headband with foam cushioning

- Over-ear design featuring memory foam

- 345g weight

- Charging Cable Length: 2m



Driver Unit



- Measured Frequency response: 20 ~ 20000Hz

- Drive diameter: 50mm

- Driver unit material: Neodymium magnet



System requirements:- USB 2.0 (or higher), Internet connection (for driver software)

Operating system:- Windows® 10, Windows® 7, Windows® 8

s Hamburg, Germany-based PC gaming accessories brand, today launched a new color option for itswireless PC gaming headset. The Elo 7.1 Air is now available in a stand-out white color that is visually stunning with the headsets alluring AIMO RGB lighting. The black Elo 7.1 Air that originally debuted with the wired Elo 7.1 USB and Elo X Stereo, are also still available.The Elo Series headsets perfectly blend ROCCATs award-winning design and innovation with Turtle Beachs unrivaled gaming audio expertise and exclusive audio technologies. Elo 7.1 Air is the premium wireless model in the series and has been lauded by reviewers and fans alike for its premium offering at $99.99 MSRP. In April 2021, RTINGS.com named ROCCATs Elo 7.1 Air the Best Wireless Gaming Headset Under $100 . The all-new Elo 7.1 Air white is available now at participating retailers worldwide and from www.roccat.com The Elo 7.1 Air white looks so good that you immediately notice when somebody is wearing it, and the AIMO lighting makes it even more attractive, said Rene Korte, ROCCAT Founder and General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. Now there are even more color options for fans looking to complete their ROCCAT desktop setup. Use the Elo headset along with our Vulcan keyboards and just-launched Kone Pro mice, and there is no better-performing or looking desktop ecosystem.ROCCATs Elo 7.1 Air is the top-end wireless model of the Elo Series PC gaming headsets. It offers exceptional, immersive 7.1 channel surround sound via powerful 50mm drivers and adds Turtle Beachs patented Superhuman Hearing® sound setting for a distinct competitive advantage. Superhuman Hearing boosts low-level game audio like approaching enemy footsteps. The Elo 7.1 Air uses ROCCATs Stellar Wireless technology for a dependable wireless connection as well as a long-lasting battery life that averages 24-hours of use. Additionally, it features ROCCATs AIMO intelligent RGB lighting and Variable Mic Monitoring to help reduce shouting. The Elo 7.1 Air also offers gamers premium comfort-focused features such as plush memory foam cushions and a self-adjusting, floating metal headband for a durable and weightless fit.The ROCCAT Elo 7.1 Air has and MSRP of £89.99 in the UK (inc. V.A.T.), $99.99 in the US (excl. taxes) and 99.99 in mainland Europe. For more information visit the product page