ROG Claymore II Keyboard and Gladius III Mouse Series Now Available

ROG Claymore II Gaming Keyboard

ROG Gladius III Series Gaming Mouse

- Detachable numpad can be attached to either side of the 80% keyboard to suit personal play styles and gaming setups- ROG RX Optical Mechanical Switches: RX Red and RX Blue switches feature centralized lighting and provide consistent wobble-free keystrokes with near-zero debounce delay- Lag-Free Connection: Ultrafast 1 ms response in both wired or 2.4 GHz wireless modes- Outstanding Battery Life: 4000 mAh battery provides up to 43 hours of use (full-size with lighting on), and the keyboard includes built-in LED battery level indicator- Fast Charge & USB Passthrough: Easily switch between USB-C fast charging and USB Type-A passthrough- Intuitive Control: Four fully customizable hotkeys and a built-in volume control wheel on the Numpad- Wireless Aura Sync: Synchronized light effects even in wireless mode- Ergonomic Design: Detachable magnetic wrist rest for comfortable marathon gaming sessions- Tri-mode connectivity: wireless 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth LE, or wired USB (ROG Gladius III Wireless only)- Bluetooth fast pairing technology connects up to three devices (ROG Gladius III Wireless only)- 19,000 DPI with class-leading 1% deviation (specially tuned to 26,000 DPI), 400 IPS optical sensor, and 1000Hz polling rate- Unique pivoted button design and tuned software for instant button actuation without unwanted clicks- Exclusive Push-Fit Switch Socket II design enables hot-swap compatibility with mechanical switches and Omron Optical Micro Switches to vary click force and extend lifespan of the mouse- ROG Micro Switches offer consistent click force and a 70-million-click lifespan- Laser-engraved ROG markings on the side of the mouse feature RGB illumination- ROG Paracord cable and 100% PTFE rounded-edge mouse feet ensure a swift and smooth glide- Five onboard memory profiles make it easy to save customized settings- DPI On-The-Scroll enables effortless on-the-fly adjustments- Exclusive Armoury Crate software allows for easy and intuitive configurationPlease contact your local ASUS representative for further information. The ROG Gladius III and ROG Gladius III Wireless are now listed and coming soon at CCL Online For more information, please visit the product page links below.