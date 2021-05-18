ROG Claymore II Keyboard and Gladius III Mouse Series Now Available

ASUS ROG announces the availability of the new Gladius III and Gladius III Wireless gaming mouse along with the new ROG Claymore II gaming keyboard. Introduced at CES 2021, ROGs new cutting-edge gaming peripherals are designed for superior control and tactical advantage for online and competitive gaming.
The ROG Claymore II gaming keyboard features a detachable Numpad that transforms the keyboard into a space-saving and compact tenkeyless keyboard. The ROG Claymore II can be used in wired and wireless modes. It comes with ASUS Aura RGB lighting with ASUS Aura Sync support.
On the other hand, the ROG Gladius III (wired) and ROG Gladius III Wireless are ergonomic gaming mice with a 19000 DPI optical sensor (tuned up to 26000 DPI) for swift and precise control with near-zero latency. Both comes equipped with durable Omron optical switches and features the flexible ROG Paracord and rounded-edge 100% TPFE mouse feet for ultra-smooth glide.
ROG Claymore II Gaming Keyboard
Features
- Detachable numpad can be attached to either side of the 80% keyboard to suit personal play styles and gaming setups
- ROG RX Optical Mechanical Switches: RX Red and RX Blue switches feature centralized lighting and provide consistent wobble-free keystrokes with near-zero debounce delay
- Lag-Free Connection: Ultrafast 1 ms response in both wired or 2.4 GHz wireless modes
- Outstanding Battery Life: 4000 mAh battery provides up to 43 hours of use (full-size with lighting on), and the keyboard includes built-in LED battery level indicator
- Fast Charge & USB Passthrough: Easily switch between USB-C® fast charging and USB Type-A passthrough
- Intuitive Control: Four fully customizable hotkeys and a built-in volume control wheel on the Numpad
- Wireless Aura Sync: Synchronized light effects even in wireless mode
- Ergonomic Design: Detachable magnetic wrist rest for comfortable marathon gaming sessions
ROG Gladius III Series Gaming Mouse
Features
- Tri-mode connectivity: wireless 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth LE, or wired USB (ROG Gladius III Wireless only)
- Bluetooth fast pairing technology connects up to three devices (ROG Gladius III Wireless only)
- 19,000 DPI with class-leading 1% deviation (specially tuned to 26,000 DPI), 400 IPS optical sensor, and 1000Hz polling rate
- Unique pivoted button design and tuned software for instant button actuation without unwanted clicks
- Exclusive Push-Fit Switch Socket II design enables hot-swap compatibility with mechanical switches and Omron Optical Micro Switches to vary click force and extend lifespan of the mouse
- ROG Micro Switches offer consistent click force and a 70-million-click lifespan
- Laser-engraved ROG markings on the side of the mouse feature RGB illumination
- ROG Paracord cable and 100% PTFE rounded-edge mouse feet ensure a swift and smooth glide
- Five onboard memory profiles make it easy to save customized settings
- DPI On-The-Scroll enables effortless on-the-fly adjustments
- Exclusive Armoury Crate software allows for easy and intuitive configuration
Pricing and Availability
Please contact your local ASUS representative for further information. The ROG Gladius III and ROG Gladius III Wireless are now listed and coming soon at CCL Online.
For more information, please visit the product page links below.
ROG Claymore II
ROG Gladius III
ROG Gladius III Wireless