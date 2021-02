ROG Keris Wireless Mouse Now Available

ROG Keris Wireless Features

Tri-mode connectivity with dual-wireless 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth® LE, plus wired USBSpecially tuned ROG 16,000 dpi, 400 IPS optical sensor, and 1000 Hz polling rateOptimized for FPS games, ergonomic design is based on input from esports prosROG exclusive push-fit switch socket to vary click force and extend the lifespan of the mouseROG Micro Switches for consistent click force and 70-million-click lifespanHoneycomb inner structure results in a lightweight 79-gram designUp to 78 hours of battery life, or 56 hours with RGB lighting onThe wired fast-charging feature provides up to 12 hours of playtime on a 15-minute chargePremium PBT polymer L/R buttons with a durable matte finishSwappable side buttons to suit any play style and provide customization optionsROG Paracord and 100% PTFE rounded-edge mouse feet for a swift and smooth glideDPI On-The-Scroll for effortless accuracy adjustmentsExclusive Armoury Crate software for easy and intuitive configurationThe ROG Keris Wireless gaming mouse is now available at partner resellers worldwide for US$99.99 / £89.99. See store links below.