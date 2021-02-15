ROG Keris Wireless Mouse Now Available

Earlier this year, ASUS introduces the ROG Keris Wireless gaming mouse featuring tri-mode connectivity, specially tuned ROG 16,000 DPI sensor, exclusive push-fit switch sockets, PBT polymer L/R keys, swappable side buttons, ROG Omni Mouse Feet, ROG Paracord, and ASUS Aura Sync RGB lighting. The ROG Keris Wireless can be connected in one of the three ways: fast 2.4GHz wireless, energy-efficient Bluetooth LE, or wired USB. The gaming-grade sensor comes with 16,000 DPI resolution, 40G max acceleration, and 400 IPS maximum speed.
ROG was assisted by professional gamers to achieve an exceptional ergonomic design. The gaming mouse also features the new ROG Micro Switch with an impressive 70 million click lifespan with a gold-plated electro-junction to improve durability. The push-fit switch socket allows users to install new switches to replace worn out or broken switches with ease.
ROG Keris Wireless FeaturesTri-mode connectivity with dual-wireless 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth® LE, plus wired USB
Specially tuned ROG 16,000 dpi, 400 IPS optical sensor, and 1000 Hz polling rate
Optimized for FPS games, ergonomic design is based on input from esports pros
ROG exclusive push-fit switch socket to vary click force and extend the lifespan of the mouse
ROG Micro Switches for consistent click force and 70-million-click lifespan
Honeycomb inner structure results in a lightweight 79-gram design
Up to 78 hours of battery life, or 56 hours with RGB lighting on
The wired fast-charging feature provides up to 12 hours of playtime on a 15-minute charge
Premium PBT polymer L/R buttons with a durable matte finish
Swappable side buttons to suit any play style and provide customization options
ROG Paracord and 100% PTFE rounded-edge mouse feet for a swift and smooth glide
DPI On-The-Scroll for effortless accuracy adjustments
Exclusive Armoury Crate software for easy and intuitive configuration
Pricing and Availability
The ROG Keris Wireless gaming mouse is now available at partner resellers worldwide for US$99.99 / £89.99. See store links below.
United States: Amazon / Newegg
United Kingdom: Overclockers UK / Scan Computers