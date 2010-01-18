ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME GLACIAL  The Rolls Royce of Z690 Motherboards

ASUS rolled out its line-up of Intel Z690 motherboards for the 12th generation Intel Core processors. Watch the ASUS Z690 motherboard highlights below
Perhaps the most notable model is the top-of-the-line ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME GLACIAL motherboard which features the new EK-Quantum Ultrablock, which is a first of its kind from EK Water Blocks, making it the most sophisticated motherboard on the market today. The EK-Ultrablock alone costs $999 US dollars, bumping the motherboards price to a whole new level compared to the previous-generation ROG MAXIMUS XIII EXTREME GLACIAL motherboard. The ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME GLACIAL motherboard comes in at $1999.99 MSRP.
EK-Ultrablock
Compared to a standard Monoblock cooling solution that covers the CPU and the VRM, the Ultrablock spreads across the entire motherboard and has several sensors that provide measurements of key system parameters. The custom-engineered EK Ultrablock cooling solution offers optimal cooling for the CPU, power delivery system (VRM), network controller, M.2 drive, and Z690 chipset. Each key component is cooled by the intricate water block design for maximum stability and performance. This smart, full motherboard Ultrablock has built-in leak detection sensors on the connection ports, an OLED screen to display the key parameters of the system, an integrated temperature sensor, and a sensor for real-time measurement of coolant flow.
The EK-Ultrablock cold plate is CNC machined out of 99% pure electrolytic copper, which is subsequently nickel-plated to protect it from corrosion. The top CNC is machined out of a thick piece of high-quality, glass-like clear cast acrylic that reveals the entire cooling engine. A total of 57 microfins cover the main CPU cooling engine surface while custom-made, high-quality EPDM 70 O-rings are used for sealing the EK-Ultrablock.
Learn more about the EK-Quantum Ultrablock at EKWB.
The ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME GLACIALThe Glacial version of the ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME has all the potency of its sibling, but it goes one step further for liquid-cooling enthusiasts. The Republic of Gamers collaborated with EK to engineer a head-turning transparent monoblock that covers not just the CPU socket area but also three onboard M.2 slots. This design lights up with ROG's new AniMe Matrix(tm) LED display, which can be customized to show personalized text, animations, system time and date, and even music visualizers. Along with a 2-inch LiveDash OLED, ASUS Aura Sync, and four RGB headers, the ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME has a literal rainbow of RGB options to make any gaming system look truly distinctive.
Then the lower half of the motherboard is cooled and protected by a striking electroplated heatsink with a luxurious finish. And users don't have to remove this heatsink or their liquid cooling loops to reach the M.2 slots underneath, thanks to an innovative new inverted slot mechanism.
ASUS Z690 Motherboard Line-up and MSRP
ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME GLACIAL: $1999.99
ROG MAXIMUS Z690 EXTREME: $1,099.99
ROG MAXIMUS Z690 FORMULA: $799.99
ROG MAXIMUS Z690 APEX: $719.99
ROG MAXIMUS Z690 HERO: $599.99
ROG STRIX Z690-E GAMING WIFI: $469.99
ROG STRIX Z690-F GAMING WIFI: $399.99
ROG STRIX Z690-G GAMING WIFI: $349.99
ROG STRIX Z690-A GAMING WIFI D4: $349.99
ROG STRIX Z690-I GAMING WIFI: $439.99
TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS WIFI D4: $289.99
TUF GAMING Z690-PLUS D4: TBA
PROART Z690-CREATOR WIFI: TBA
PRIME Z690-A: $299.99
PRIME Z690M-PLUS D4: $189.99
PRIME Z690-P WIFI: TBA
PRIME Z690-P: $229.99
PRIME Z690-P D4: $219.99
PRIME Z690-P WIFI D4: TBA
Learn more about the ASUS motherboard line-up for the 12th generation Intel Core processors at ASUS.com.