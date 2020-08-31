ROG Strix XG43UQ 43" HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor Coming This May

ASUS today announced that ROG Strix XG43UQ, the worlds first HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor, will be available in May 2021. First introduces in CES 2021, the ROG Strix XG43UQ features a 43 inch 4K panel with up to a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT. It also includes Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology. The HDMI 2.1 port enables gamers to enjoy 4K 120 Hz gameplay on the latest consoles. The inclusion of AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology ensures smooth HDR visuals with low latency, while ASUS Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB Sync) works simultaneously with variable refresh rate technology to eliminate smearing and motion blur for fluid and responsive gameplay.
The ROG Strix XG43UQ has a maximum brightness of 1000 nits more than three times that of OLED TVs. The monitor has a two-tone black and white finish with an all-white rear cover, and it features Aura Sync lighting technology for synchronized light effects with other ASUS Aura Sync-enabled components and peripherals.
Supersmooth true to life visualsThe 43-inch ROG Strix XG43UQ features a 144 Hz, 4K (3840 x 2160) panel and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to deliver super-smooth visuals at up to 144 frames per second. Its also equipped with ASUS ELMB Sync which enables ELMB and variable refresh rate technologies to work simultaneously to eliminate ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates. In addition, High Dynamic Range technology with DisplayHDR 1000 certification and professional-grade 90% DCI P3 colour gamut ensure exceptional contrast and colours for true-to-life visuals.
Next gen gaming with HDMI 2.1Along with offering amazing 4K 120 Hz gaming on the latest consoles via HDMI 2.1, ROG Strix XG43UQ includes an Auto Low-Latency mode to reduce input lag, with less than half the input latency of 4K TVs. It also has variable refresh rate (VRR) technology to decrease tearing and framerate stutter, and it utilizes Display Stream Compression technology to transport ultra-high-definition video across a single high-speed interface with no perceptible loss in video quality.
Anti-glare panel and rich connectivityThe anti-glare panel makes it easier to see whats on-screen in bright environments, enabling a better viewing experience when watching movies or playing games. The ROG Strix XG43UQ includes an array of connectivity options such as USB 3.0, HDMI 2.1 and 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, audio line-in, and an earphone jack. It also has a bundled remote control to enable users to adjust display settings easily.
ASUS did not reveal the pricing of the ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor but rumours estimate it to be around US$1800~2000. Learn more about the ROG Strix XG43UQ HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor at ASUS.