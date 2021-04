ROG Strix XG43UQ 43" HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor Coming This May

Supersmooth true to life visuals

Next gen gaming with HDMI 2.1

Anti-glare panel and rich connectivity

The 43-inch ROG Strix XG43UQ features a 144 Hz, 4K (3840 x 2160) panel and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology to deliver super-smooth visuals at up to 144 frames per second. It’s also equipped with ASUS ELMB Sync which enables ELMB and variable refresh rate technologies to work simultaneously to eliminate ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates. In addition, High Dynamic Range technology with DisplayHDR 1000 certification and professional-grade 90% DCI P3 colour gamut ensure exceptional contrast and colours for true-to-life visuals.Along with offering amazing 4K 120 Hz gaming on the latest consoles via HDMI 2.1, ROG Strix XG43UQ includes an Auto Low-Latency mode to reduce input lag, with less than half the input latency of 4K TVs. It also has variable refresh rate (VRR) technology to decrease tearing and framerate stutter, and it utilizes Display Stream Compression technology to transport ultra-high-definition video across a single high-speed interface with no perceptible loss in video quality.The anti-glare panel makes it easier to see what’s on-screen in bright environments, enabling a better viewing experience when watching movies or playing games. The ROG Strix XG43UQ includes an array of connectivity options such as USB 3.0, HDMI 2.1 and 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, audio line-in, and an earphone jack. It also has a bundled remote control to enable users to adjust display settings easily.ASUS did not reveal the pricing of the ROG Strix XG43UQ gaming monitor but rumours estimate it to be around US$1800~2000. Learn more about the ROG Strix XG43UQ HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor at ASUS