Sabrent Launches Rocket 4 Plus G SSD Designed For Gaming

Sabrent launches its gaming-oriented Rocket 4 Plus G Series NVMe SSDs featuring the state-of-the-art O₂ GO firmware. The Rocket 4 Plus G Series is Sabrents new Gaming SSD, built for gaming, multitasking, and content creation. The SSD is also optimized for Microsoft DirectStorage that allows games to take advantage of fast NVMe SSDs. The Rocket 4 Plus G deliver speeds of over 7000MB/s. The Rocket 4 Plus G is available in large capacity options of 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB with an optional high-performance gaming-inspired heatsink option.
What is Microsoft DirectStorage
Microsofts DirectStorage API provides an optimized path to storage, reducing CPU overhead and I/O latency. This allows powerful NVMe SSDs to make the most of their innate parallelization to reduce load times and improve asset streaming. In the future, it will also utilize your GPU to aid in decompression. This technology can reduce VRAM overhead and improve application performance as well.
Warranty
The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G NVMe SSDs are backed with a two-year warranty, extended to a five-year warranty with product registration.
Pricing and Availability
The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G is available in 1TB ($169.99), 2TB ($299.99), and 4TB ($699.99 ) capacities pre-order now to get a free gaming heatsink. Pre-order at Sabrent.com.