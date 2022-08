Sabrent Launches Rocket 4 Plus G SSD Designed For Gaming

Microsoft’s DirectStorage API provides an optimized path to storage, reducing CPU overhead and I/O latency. This allows powerful NVMe SSDs to make the most of their innate parallelization to reduce load times and improve asset streaming. In the future, it will also utilize your GPU to aid in decompression. This technology can reduce VRAM overhead and improve application performance as well.The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G NVMe SSDs are backed with a two-year warranty, extended to a five-year warranty with product registration.The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus G is available in 1TB ($169.99), 2TB ($299.99), and 4TB ($699.99 ) capacities – pre-order now to get a free gaming heatsink. Pre-order at Sabrent.com