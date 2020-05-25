Sabrent Preparing PS5 Heatsink Solution for NVMe SSDs

Sabrent is preparing a PS5 heatsink solution for their M.2 NVMe SSDs that will be compatible with the PlayStation 5 storage expansion slot. Sabrents current NVMe SSD lineup such as the Rocket Q4, Rocket Q, and Rocket 4 NVMe SSDs come with a thin heatsink solution that fits on the PS5 expansion slot but could be better while the massive passive heatsink solution option wont fit at all. The newly designed Sabrent PS5 Heatsink will be able to deliver proper cooling to the Sabrent NVMe SSD and will be able to fit into the PS5 M.2 storage expansion slot.
The Sabrent PS5 Heatsink is designed to deliver the best possible cooling to the NVMe SSD installed on the PlayStation 5 M.2 storage expansion slot. It has an oversized heatsink surface that will perfectly fit the entire slot for maximum heat dissipation.
Sabrent did not reveal if they would sell the PS4 Heatsink solution separately or as a new SKU an SSD and heatsink bundle. However, Sabrent hints that they will be launching the heatsink in Q4 2021.