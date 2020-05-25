Sabrent Preparing PS5 Heatsink Solution for NVMe SSDs

The Sabrent PS5 Heatsink is designed to deliver the best possible cooling to the NVMe SSD installed on the PlayStation 5 M.2 storage expansion slot. It has an oversized heatsink surface that will perfectly fit the entire slot for maximum heat dissipation.Sabrent did not reveal if they would sell the PS4 Heatsink solution separately or as a new SKU  an SSD and heatsink bundle. However, Sabrent hints that they will be launching the heatsink in Q4 2021.