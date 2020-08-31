Sabrent Presents Rocket 4 Plus NVMe PCIe 4.0 with Speeds of up to 7GB/s

Sabrent presents its next-generation NVMe SSD the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD. With up to 2TB capacity options, the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus delivers amazing speeds of up to 7,000MB/s sequential read speed and up to 6,850MB/s sequential write speed, speeds that are far superior to PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSDs released and available on the market today. The Rocket 4 Plus is based on the latest TLC NAND flash memory and uses a Phison E18 controller and delivers its full potential on a PCIe Gen4 motherboard.
To keep the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe SSD cool, it features a custom heatsink to help dissipate heat efficiently and maintain maximum performance. The in-house developed state-of-the-art heatsink is a combination of aluminium and copper components. An aluminium heat sink with integrated copper heat coils is topped with an aesthetic and functional top heat spreader delivers up to 69% thermal improvement compared to the bare SSD.
Comparison
CORSAIR Force Series MP600 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD: 4950/4250MB/s sequential read/write
Sabrent Rocket 4 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD: 5000/4400MB/s sequential read/write
Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD: 7000/6850MB/s sequential read/write
The Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities. No information on pricing as of this writing. Learn more about the Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD at Sabrent.com