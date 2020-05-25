Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q with 16TB Capacity Now Available
Sabrent adds a massive 16TB capacity model of the Rocket XTRM-Q external SSD. The Rocket XTRM-Q 16TB (SB-DXMQ-8X2) comes equipped with two high-performance 8TB NVMe SSDs, packed in a solid aluminium enclosure for durability and heat dissipation. The enclosure features a tool-free installation mechanism for easy upgrades and troubleshooting.
The Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q supports RAID 0 and RAID 1 modes and delivers up to 2800MB/s transfer speed with RAID 0. It uses an Intel Thunderbolt 3 controller and is certified Intel Thunderbolt 3 compatible. Supports Mac and Windows PCs.
DESIGN: Solid aluminium construction for durability and maximum heat dissipation. Integrated temperature and health monitoring system. Tool-free magnetic fasteners for easy installation. A power adapter is required and included.
STORAGE: This is a dual disk external drive containing two separate 8TB disks for a total of 16TB of additional storage space. Can be used independently or combines via software as one single drive!
CONFIGURATIONS: Two Independent 8TB drives. RAID 0: Data is interleaved across two or more physical disks allowing for maximized performance. RAID 1: Maintain a copy of the same data on both disks, faux-tolerant but storage is halved. JBOD/SEQUENTIAL: Writes data until the disk is full and then moves on to writing on the second disk.
SPEED: High power efficiency and single disk speeds of up to 1400 MB/s per single SSD or up to 2800MB/s when using RAID 0 mode.
Pricing and Availability
The Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 16TB external SSD (SB-DXMQ-8X2) is now available on Amazon for $2,899.99.
