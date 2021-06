Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q with 16TB Capacity Now Available

: Solid aluminium construction for durability and maximum heat dissipation. Integrated temperature and health monitoring system. Tool-free magnetic fasteners for easy installation. A power adapter is required and included.: This is a dual disk external drive containing two separate 8TB disks for a total of 16TB of additional storage space. Can be used independently or combines via software as one single drive!: Two Independent 8TB drives. RAID 0: Data is interleaved across two or more physical disks allowing for maximized performance. RAID 1: Maintain a copy of the same data on both disks, faux-tolerant but storage is halved. JBOD/SEQUENTIAL: Writes data until the disk is full and then moves on to writing on the second disk.: High power efficiency and single disk speeds of up to 1400 MB/s per single SSD or up to 2800MB/s when using RAID 0 mode.The Sabrent Rocket XTRM-Q 16TB external SSD (SB-DXMQ-8X2) is now available on Amazon for $2,899.99.