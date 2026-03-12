SAMA V62 Panoramic Chassis Unveiled

The new SAMA V62 is designed for users who want their build on display, combining curved panoramic glass, bold integrated lighting, and strong cooling support in a clean, builder-friendly chassis. With seven pre-installed ARGB fans and support for large radiators, the SAMA V62 delivers both visual impact and thermal performance straight out of the box. The SAMA V62 is available in black and white colours.
A Clear 270° Panoramic View
The SAMA V62 features a curved tempered glass panel that creates a sweeping 270° panoramic view of the system interior. The smooth curved glass removes harsh edges and visual breaks, delivering a clean and uninterrupted look that highlights modern components and RGB lighting setups. This panoramic design is typically found in higher priced showcase cases, but the SAMA V62 makes it more accessible for everyday PC builders.
Powerful Airflow, Unified Lighting
The SAMA V62 comes equipped with seven pre installed ARGB fans, providing immediate airflow and lighting without requiring additional accessories.
Each fan features an infinity mirror effect that adds depth and visual motion while maintaining a clean and coordinated appearance throughout the build
An integrated ARGB light strip along the base of the SAMA V62 provides a subtle glow that extends beyond the chassis, helping the system stand out on the desk without overpowering the overall look
Ready for High Performance Cooling
Built with cooling flexibility in mind, the SAMA V62 supports up to ten fans in total and 360mm radiators on both the top and bottom. This configuration makes the case well suited for modern high performance CPUs and GPUs while also supporting advanced liquid cooling setups. The open internal layout of the SAMA V62 is designed to maintain smooth and unobstructed airflow.
Flexible for Any Build
The SAMA V62 supports ATX, Micro ATX, and Mini ITX motherboards, including back connect motherboard designs that allow builders to achieve cleaner cable routing and improved system aesthetics.
Up to 95mm of cable management space behind the motherboard tray for easier cable routing
Storage support for up to two HDDs and three SSDs without cluttering the interior of the SAMA V62
Designed for Everyday Use
To help maintain long term performance, the SAMA V62 includes top and bottom dust filters that reduce dust buildup while preserving airflow efficiency.
The front I O panel of the SAMA V62 includes USB 3.2 Type C and dual USB 3.0 ports for convenient access to modern devices and peripherals
A Showcase Case Made Simple
By combining a panoramic tempered glass design, pre installed ARGB cooling, wide hardware compatibility, and a practical internal layout, the SAMA V62 delivers a strong balance of style and functionality. The case is designed for users who want a clean and eye catching PC build while keeping the building process straightforward.
Pricing
SAMA V62 Black 99.90
SAMA V62 White 99.90
To learn more, visit the SAMA website.