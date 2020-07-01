Samsung 980 NVMe SSD - Brand's First DRAM-less Value-Oriented SSD

Press Release
Samsung releases the 980 NVMe SSD- Samsungs first DRAM-less SSD enables more users to experience NVMe speeds at affordable price points to make it more accessible to a wider range of users. The Samsung 980 utilizes Host Memory Buffer (HMB) technology, which links the drive directly to the host processors DRAM to overcome any performance drawbacks. This technology, coupled with the companys latest sixth-generation V-NAND as well as optimized controller and firmware, enables the 980 to provide NVMe performance with sequential read and write speeds come in at up to 3500 and 3000 MB/s, while random read and write performances are rated as high as 500K IOPS and 480K IOPS, respectively.
The newly upgraded Intelligent TurboWrite 2.0 also offers significantly enhanced sustained performance over the previous iteration by allocating a much larger buffer storage area inside the drive. For users working with extremely large files or running graphics-heavy games, the new Full Power Mode added to Samsungs Magician 6.3 software allows the drive to continuously run at peak performance for uninterrupted work and play. The Samsung 980 also sports advanced thermal designs with the Dynamic Thermal Guard technology, nickel-coated controller and heat spreader label solutions available in Samsungs high-end 980 series.
Pricing, Warranty, and Availability
The Samsung 980 SSD is available for a manufacturers suggested retail price of $49.99 for the 250GB, $69.99 for the 500GB, and $129.99 for the 1TB. Now available in the United States on Newegg and Amazon, in the United Kingdom on Scan Computers.
The Samsung 980 NVMe SSD is backed with a 5-year limited warranty. For more information about the Samsung 980, please visit SamsungSSD.com
