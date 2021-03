Samsung 980 NVMe SSD - Brand's First DRAM-less Value-Oriented SSD

The newly upgraded Intelligent TurboWrite 2.0 also offers significantly enhanced sustained performance over the previous iteration by allocating a much larger buffer storage area inside the drive. For users working with extremely large files or running graphics-heavy games, the new ‘Full Power Mode’ added to Samsung’s Magician 6.3 software allows the drive to continuously run at peak performance for uninterrupted work and play. The Samsung 980 also sports advanced thermal designs with the Dynamic Thermal Guard technology, nickel-coated controller and heat spreader label solutions available in Samsung’s high-end 980 series.The Samsung 980 SSD is available for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $49.99 for the 250GB, $69.99 for the 500GB, and $129.99 for the 1TB. Now available in the United States on Newegg and Amazon , in the United Kingdom on Scan Computers The Samsung 980 NVMe SSD is backed with a 5-year limited warranty. For more information about the Samsung 980, please visit SamsungSSD.com