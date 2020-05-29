Samsung 980 PRO for Gaming and High-End PC Applications

Over the years, Samsung has continuously challenged the limits of high-speed flash memory storage solutions, said Dr. Mike Mang, vice president of Memory Brand Product Biz at Samsung Electronics. The new 980 PRO SSD reflects our continuing commitment to delivering exceptional products consumers have come to expect from Samsung.

Optimized for handling data-intensive applications, the Samsung 980 PRO is ideal for consumers and professionals who work with 4K and 8K content and play graphics-heavy games. All of the key components, including the custom Elpis controller, V-NAND and DRAM, are completely designed in-house to deliver the full potential of PCIe 4.0. This allows the 980 PRO to provide sequential read and write speeds of up to 7000 MB/s and 5000 MB/s respectively, as well as random read and write speeds of up to 1000K IOPS.The Samsung 980 PRO comes with outstanding thermal control solutions for improved reliability. The 980 PRO employs a nickel coating on the controller as well as a heat spreader label on the back side of the SSD for efficient thermal management. These innovative heat-dissipating functions also allow the drive to maintain its compact and slim M.2 form factor. Samsungs Dynamic Thermal Guard technology further ensures that the drives temperature stays at the optimal level, minimizing performance fluctuations over the long haul.The Samsung 980 PRO SSD comes in 1TB, 500GB and 250GB models, and will be available worldwide starting this month.Now available for pre-order at Newegg , $89.99 for the 250GB model, $149.99 for the 500GB model, and $229.99 for the 1TB model.The Samsung 980 PRO SSD is now available for pre-order at Scan Computers , £86.99 for the 250GB model, £143.99 for the 500GB model, £221.99 for the 1TB model, and £443.99 for the 2TB model.The Samsung 980 PRO SSD is now available for pre-order at Scorptec Computers . AU$149.00 for the 250GB model, AU$245.00 for the 500GB model, and AU$375.00 for the 1TB model.