Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Appears at CES 2020

Image: HS Kim, President and CEO of Consumer Electronics Division, keynote presentation at CES 2020

Samsungs first PCIe Gen4 SSDs are the PM1733 and PM1735, both of which target the enterprise market. Samsungs first consumer-class PCIe 4.0 SSD appears at CES 2020  the Samsung 980 Pro. The Samsung 980 Pro features PCIe Gen4 NVMe Technology delivering speeds of up to 6,500MB/s sequential read and up to 6,000MB/s sequential write. For comparison, its predecessor, the Samsung 970 Pro, only delivers up to 3,500MB/s sequential read and up to 2,700MB/s sequential write. The Samsung 980 Pro would likely be sporting Samsungs latest V-NAND technology. It also retains its slim single-sided M.2 2280 form-factor making it compatible with PCIe 4.0-enabled laptops, ultrabooks, and mini PCs.The Samsung 980 Pro will be available in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities. However, we expect While other brands offer PCIe Gen4 SSDs larger than 1TB, some even up to 4TB. Samsung did not reveal any further information other than the expected speeds of the Samsung 980 Pro. More information about the SSD is said to be due this Q2 2020.