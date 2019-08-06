Samsung 980 Pro PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD Appears at CES 2020
Samsung is deemed one of the global leaders in flash storage devices with its proven reliability, superb customer support, and most importantly performance. PCIe 4.0 has been introduced to the mainstream desktop platform last year as AMD introduces the third-generation Ryzen processors and the AMD X570 chipset. Since then, PCIe 4.0-enabled NVMe solid-state drives have been introduced by various manufacturers from the likes of CORSAIR, GIGABYTE, and other brands but no consumer-class PCIe 4.0 SSD from Samsung yet until today at CES 2020.
Samsungs first PCIe Gen4 SSDs are the PM1733 and PM1735, both of which target the enterprise market. Samsungs first consumer-class PCIe 4.0 SSD appears at CES 2020 the Samsung 980 Pro. The Samsung 980 Pro features PCIe Gen4 NVMe Technology delivering speeds of up to 6,500MB/s sequential read and up to 6,000MB/s sequential write. For comparison, its predecessor, the Samsung 970 Pro, only delivers up to 3,500MB/s sequential read and up to 2,700MB/s sequential write. The Samsung 980 Pro would likely be sporting Samsungs latest V-NAND technology. It also retains its slim single-sided M.2 2280 form-factor making it compatible with PCIe 4.0-enabled laptops, ultrabooks, and mini PCs.
The Samsung 980 Pro will be available in 250GB, 500GB, and 1TB capacities. However, we expect While other brands offer PCIe Gen4 SSDs larger than 1TB, some even up to 4TB. Samsung did not reveal any further information other than the expected speeds of the Samsung 980 Pro. More information about the SSD is said to be due this Q2 2020.
