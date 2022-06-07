Samsung 990 PRO SSD Optimized for Gaming and Creative Applications Unveiled

Samsung Electronics today announced the 990 PRO, the companys high-performance NVMe SSD based on PCIe 4.0. The Samsung 990 PRO is also offered with a heatsink for exceptional cooling. Delivering lightning-fast speeds and superior power efficiency, the new SSD is optimized for graphically demanding games and other intensive tasks including 3D rendering, 4K video editing and data analysis.
Extreme Performance for an Immersive Gameplay Experience
Featuring Samsungs latest V-NAND and a new proprietary controller, the Samsung 990 PRO series offers the highest speed currently available from the PCIe 4.0 interface. The SSD delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, while random read and write speeds come in at up to 1,400K and 1,550K IOPS, respectively. With up to a 55% improvement in random performance over the Samsung 980 PRO, the Samsung 990 PRO is particularly well-suited for heavy gaming as well as creative and productivity tasks. The Samsung 990 PRO also brings faster loading times to PCs and consoles for a more immersive gaming experience.
Ultimate Power Efficiency and Reliable Thermal Control
Built on a low-power architecture, Samsungs newly designed controller dramatically improves the SSDs power efficiency by up to 50% compared to the 980 PRO. Additionally, the Samsung 990 PRO employs a nickel coating on the controller and a heat spreader label on the drive for reliable thermal management. Samsungs Dynamic Thermal Guard technology further ensures that the drives temperature stays in the optimal range.
The Samsung 990 PRO with Heatsink version offers an additional layer of thermal control while its RGB lights add more style to the drive. Samsungs 990 PRO is also an excellent solution for laptop and desktop upgrades as well as for build-your-own PCs, providing a significant performance boost while using less power for increased battery life and thermal management.
Pricing and Availability
The Samsung 990 PRO will be available worldwide starting this October with the manufacturers suggested retail prices (MSRP) of $179 for the 1TB model and $309 for the 2TB. A 4TB capacity version will become available from next year. For more information, please visit the links below.
Samsung 990 PRO
Samsung 990 PRO with Heatsink