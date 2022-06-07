Samsung 990 PRO SSD Optimized for Gaming and Creative Applications Unveiled



Samsung 990 PRO with Heatsink

Featuring Samsungs latest V-NAND and a new proprietary controller, the Samsung 990 PRO series offers the highest speed currently available from the PCIe 4.0 interface. The SSD delivers sequential read and write speeds of up to 7,450 MB/s and 6,900 MB/s, respectively, while random read and write speeds come in at up to 1,400K and 1,550K IOPS, respectively. With up to a 55% improvement in random performance over the Samsung 980 PRO, the Samsung 990 PRO is particularly well-suited for heavy gaming as well as creative and productivity tasks. The Samsung 990 PRO also brings faster loading times to PCs and consoles for a more immersive gaming experience.Built on a low-power architecture, Samsungs newly designed controller dramatically improves the SSDs power efficiency by up to 50% compared to the 980 PRO. Additionally, the Samsung 990 PRO employs a nickel coating on the controller and a heat spreader label on the drive for reliable thermal management. Samsungs Dynamic Thermal Guard technology further ensures that the drives temperature stays in the optimal range.The Samsung 990 PRO with Heatsink version offers an additional layer of thermal control while its RGB lights add more style to the drive. Samsungs 990 PRO is also an excellent solution for laptop and desktop upgrades as well as for build-your-own PCs, providing a significant performance boost while using less power for increased battery life and thermal management.The Samsung 990 PRO will be available worldwide starting this October with the manufacturers suggested retail prices (MSRP) of $179 for the 1TB model and $309 for the 2TB. A 4TB capacity version will become available from next year. For more information, please visit the links below.