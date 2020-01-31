Samsung Announces Important Magician Software Update

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅21.05.2020 19:41:17
Press Release



Samsung announces the new Samsung Magician software Version 6.1 and is now available for download. Samsung Magician is the brands proprietary software for Samsung SSDs that helps users monitor drive health, manage and protect data, and maximum performance. The software is an essential service that ensures Samsung's solid-state drives run smoothly and securely.

With the release of the new Version 6.1, Samsung will be ending support for older versions of Samsung Magician by 30th of May, 2020. Hence, Samsung recommends users to update the software to Version 6.1 as soon as possible.

How to Update

Samsung Magician Version 5.1 and Above: Users will receive a push notification to download the new version. Simply click to begin the download and install it. Alternatively, users can open the software, select Drive Details, and click Update under the firmware tab.

Magician versions 5.1 or below: Users will not receive an upgrade push notification and should re-download Magician software with version 6.1.

For users that are not using Samsung Magician, visit Samsung.com/magician

Source: Samsung

