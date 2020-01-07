Samsung Closes Stores in the US Due To COVID-19

Dear Samsung customer:



As we continue to navigate these uncertain times, the health and well-being of our employees and customers are our top priority.



We know you rely on Samsung products to stay connected, informed and entertained, as well as to keep your homes running effectively. As such, were taking steps to both protect and serve you during this unprecedented time.



In an effort to minimize the spread of the virus, I am sorry to announce we are temporarily closing all Samsung U.S. stores as of today, Tuesday, March 17.



As always, were ready to serve you online at Samsung.com. All Samsung Care channels remain open via virtual teams that are happy to help. This includes:

- 24-hour support through Samsung Care, including round-the-clock chat

- Support through Facebook Messenger and Twitter

- Phone support at 1-800-SAMSUNG

- All orders from Samsung.com will be fulfilled as quickly as possible



Nothing matters more to us than the relationships that weve built with our customers over the past 40 years in America. We appreciate your loyalty and understanding, and will continue to update you during this ever-evolving situation. We wish you, your families and your friends strength and good health.



Stay well,

YH Eom

President and CEO, Samsung Electronics America