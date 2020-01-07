Samsung Closes Stores in the US Due To COVID-19

Samsung will be temporarily closing its retail stores in the United States due to the coronavirus outbreak. USA Today reports malls cutting hours or closing its doors to the public in response to the US governments call to contain the virus. Aside from containing the virus, Samsung also wants to give emphasis to the health and well-being of its employees and customers as their top priority. Read Samsungs statement below.
Dear Samsung customer:
As we continue to navigate these uncertain times, the health and well-being of our employees and customers are our top priority.
We know you rely on Samsung products to stay connected, informed and entertained, as well as to keep your homes running effectively. As such, were taking steps to both protect and serve you during this unprecedented time.
In an effort to minimize the spread of the virus, I am sorry to announce we are temporarily closing all Samsung U.S. stores as of today, Tuesday, March 17.
As always, were ready to serve you online at Samsung.com. All Samsung Care channels remain open via virtual teams that are happy to help. This includes:
- 24-hour support through Samsung Care, including round-the-clock chat
- Support through Facebook Messenger and Twitter
- Phone support at 1-800-SAMSUNG
- All orders from Samsung.com will be fulfilled as quickly as possible
Nothing matters more to us than the relationships that weve built with our customers over the past 40 years in America. We appreciate your loyalty and understanding, and will continue to update you during this ever-evolving situation. We wish you, your families and your friends strength and good health.
Stay well,
YH Eom
President and CEO, Samsung Electronics America
Article Source: Samsung Newsroom (USA)
References: USA Today